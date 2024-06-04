Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 542 seats gets under way; NDA ahead in early trends

Chandigarh, June 4
The NDA has taken an early lead as counting for the 542 Lok Sabha constituencies started across the country at 8 am on Tuesday.
Postal votes were the first to be counted.
The BJP-led NDA is eyeing a straight third term whereas the INDIA bloc hopes to stop the Narendra Modi juggernaut. Most of the exit polls have given a comfortable majority to the NDA.
Bhubaneswar: The BJP was ahead in 10 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, while the BJD was leading in two parliamentary seats and the Congress was ahead in one constituency, as per initial trends.
Ranchi: The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in five Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, while the Congress was ahead in two and AJSU Party in one, as per available trends.
Guwahati: The ruling BJP and its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), is leading in nine, opposition Congress in four and an independent in one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam on Tuesday, according to election officials.
Bhopal: The BJP was leading in all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, as per trends available so far of vote counting underway on Tuesday.
Prominent BJP candidates who were leading included Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha), Faggan Singh Kulaste (Mandla), Shankar Lalwani (Indore), Shivmangal Singh Tomar (Morena), Sandhya Rai (Bhind), Lata Wankhede (Sagar), Virendra Kumar (Tikamgarh), Alok Sharma (Bhopal) and Rodmal Nagar (Rajgarh).
Port Blair: The BJP was leading in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where the counting of votes was underway on Tuesday, according to trends available on the Election Commission's website.
Itanagar: The BJP is leading in both the Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal, according to trends available after first round of counting, officials said on Tuesday.
Postal votes are being counted first.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 542 seats gets under way; NDA ahead in early trends
Trends: NDA 300; INDIA 211; Others 32
Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda
AAP-4, Congress-7, BJP-0, SAD-1, Indipendent 1 (Khadoor Sahi...
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4
Congress 5, BJP 4, AAP 1
Himachal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 seats; Kangana Ranaut ahead of Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi
BJP-3, Congress-1; BJP Sudhir Sharma leading in Dharamasala ...
Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari
Congress leading in Chandigarh