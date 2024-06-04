Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 542 seats gets under way; NDA ahead in early trends

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 4

The NDA has taken an early lead as counting for the 542 Lok Sabha constituencies started across the country at 8 am on Tuesday.

Postal votes were the first to be counted.

The BJP-led NDA is eyeing a straight third term whereas the INDIA bloc hopes to stop the Narendra Modi juggernaut. Most of the exit polls have given a comfortable majority to the NDA.

10:16 04 Jun Odisha: BJP leads in 10 LS seats, BJD ahead in 2, Congress in one Bhubaneswar: The BJP was ahead in 10 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, while the BJD was leading in two parliamentary seats and the Congress was ahead in one constituency, as per initial trends. 10:01 04 Jun Jharkhand: BJP leads in 6 seats, Congress in 2, AJSU Party in one Ranchi: The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in five Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, while the Congress was ahead in two and AJSU Party in one, as per available trends. 10:00 04 Jun NDA leads in 9, Cong in 4, Ind in 1 seat in Assam Guwahati: The ruling BJP and its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), is leading in nine, opposition Congress in four and an independent in one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam on Tuesday, according to election officials. 09:53 04 Jun MP: BJP leads in all 29 LS seats; Scindia and Shivraj ahead, Digvijaya and Nakul Nath trailing Bhopal: The BJP was leading in all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, as per trends available so far of vote counting underway on Tuesday. Prominent BJP candidates who were leading included Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha), Faggan Singh Kulaste (Mandla), Shankar Lalwani (Indore), Shivmangal Singh Tomar (Morena), Sandhya Rai (Bhind), Lata Wankhede (Sagar), Virendra Kumar (Tikamgarh), Alok Sharma (Bhopal) and Rodmal Nagar (Rajgarh). 09:52 04 Jun BJP leads in lone LS seat in Andamans Port Blair: The BJP was leading in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where the counting of votes was underway on Tuesday, according to trends available on the Election Commission's website. 09:51 04 Jun BJP leads in both seats in Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar: The BJP is leading in both the Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal, according to trends available after first round of counting, officials said on Tuesday. 08:20 04 Jun Postal votes being counted first Postal votes are being counted first.

