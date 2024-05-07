Lok Sabha election 2024: Sonia Gandhi calls for unity to combat unemployment, discrimination, injustice

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, May 7

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has sounded a clarion call for unity to address the pressing issues of unemployment, discrimination, and injustice plaguing every corner of the country.

In a heartfelt video message to the people of India, she highlighted the challenges faced by youth, women, Dalits, Adivasis, minorities and marginalised communities.

Gandhi attributed the prevailing atmosphere of despair to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of prioritising power over the welfare of people. She lamented the exacerbation of hatred for political gain and emphasised the Congress party’s commitment to inclusive growth and social justice.

“Our aim is not only to ensure progress and justice for all but also to strengthen the nation,” Gandhi asserted, underscoring the party’s vision encapsulated in its manifesto and guarantees. She reiterated the Congress and INDIA alliance’s dedication to safeguarding the Constitution and democracy.

Urging citizens to vote for the Congress and join hands to build a stronger and united India, Gandhi appealed to everyone to work towards a brighter future for all.

The message comes at a critical juncture as the Lok Sabha elections unfold, with the Congress positioning itself as a champion of the people’s rights and aspirations. Gandhi’s words resonate with the party’s promises to social welfare and equitable development if the INDIA parties voted to rule.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Sonia Gandhi #Unemployment