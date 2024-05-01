 Lok Sabha election: All eyes on Karnataka which will poll in backdrop of Prajwal Revanna controversy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Lok Sabha election: All eyes on Karnataka which will poll in backdrop of Prajwal Revanna controversy
Explainer

Lok Sabha election: All eyes on Karnataka which will poll in backdrop of Prajwal Revanna controversy

Direct contest with Congress but majority of seats in phase 3 are held by BJP

Lok Sabha election: All eyes on Karnataka which will poll in backdrop of Prajwal Revanna controversy

Prajwal Revanna. Photo: Facebook/Prajwal Revanna



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, May 1

As many as 13 states, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat, and Union Territories will cast their votes in phase 3 of Lok Sabha election on May 7.

This phase includes all seats in Gujarat, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu along with key constituencies in states like Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, majority of which are considered BJP strongholds.

Majority of these constituencies are also a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress. However, as per analysts, the BJP has been consistently improving its position in these regions, winning 47 of the 95 seats in 2009 to 67 in 2014 and 72 in 2019.

In comparison, the Congress has been consistently losing strength from 27 seats in 2009 to nine in 2014 and four in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

According to the ECI data, a voter turnout of 62% was recorded in the first phase of the elections and around 60.96% (provisionally) in the second phase. It will be interesting to note if the percentage improves in upcoming phases.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat will vote in a single phase on the day. However, the voting will be held on 25 of the total 26 seats in the state. 

Voters will not be able to exercise their franchise in Surat where BJP’s Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed after Congress' Nilesh Kumbhani’s nomination was rejected while other candidates withdrew from the contest.

Karnataka and the major controversy  

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Karnataka which will poll in the backdrop of the Prajwal Revanna controversy. 

The SIT probing the alleged sex video case involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has summoned him to appear before it for investigation within 24 hours, as per agency reports.

Revanna is the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

The probe agency has also issued a notice to his father and JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, causing a major embarrassment to Karnataka alles JD(S) and BJP. 

The Congress government in the state had ordered the formation of the SIT to probe the obscene videos allegedly involving Revanna, BJP-JD(S) joint candidate from Hassan. 

He “fled” the country after his constituency went to poll on April 26 and now stands suspended by the JD(S).

A major embarrassment

The issue continues to reverberate in the state where 14 of the 28 constituencies will poll in phase 3.

It has already led to heated national-level exchanges between the Congress and the BJP.

While the Congress has accused the BJP of protecting Revanna, Home Minister Amit Shah has criticised the ruling party in Karnataka for “inaction” calling governance a responsibility of the state.

As per Congress leaders, PM Modi shared the stage with Revanna while the BJP “facilitated” his exit from the country.

While Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi connected the issue to PM Modi and the central BJP leadership, party president Malikarjun Kharge directly accused the BJP for helping him fleeing the country.

Ground reports from the state suggest that it was the first time a sex scandal was publicly and widely exposed without the use of social media. Apparently USB drives were distributed directly to people just five days before the voting in Hassan.

“The issue may not have influenced voting in the earlier phase in Karnataka as USB drives were distributed only in Hassan. Now, with such widespread publicity, it may present a moral challenge to the BJP on the remaining seats. However, the impact will also depend on how well the Congress is able to leverage it in its campaign on the remaining 14 seats,” they add. 

Privately, BJP leaders admit that it is an embarrassing situation but add that the BJP-JDS coalition would “emerge victorious” in Karnataka.

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Gujarat #Karnataka #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list

2
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

3
India

India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report

4
India

Bihar man falls in love with mother-in-law, marries her, giving their relationship an altogether new meaning

5
Punjab

Punjab Board Class 8, 12 result declared; Ekampreet Singh tops Class 12 with 100% score

6
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy to confront Congress ‘parachute’ candidate Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur on Thursday; promises to give fillip to AAP campaign

7
Trending

Dhruv Rathee replies to fake viral posts claiming his ‘wife is Pakistani’ and he lives in ‘Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi’

8
Delhi

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

9
Diaspora

Former England spinner Monty Panesar to fight elections in UK

10
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

In BJP’s bastion Hoshiarpur, Yamini Gomar’s poll campaign fails to gather steam

Don't Miss

View All
Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Top News

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

Deceased was accused of supplying weapons to shooters who op...

2 Delhi schools evacuated after they receive bomb threat

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

The schools are evacuated after local police are informed ab...

Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena

Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena

Saxena visits the DAV school in Model Town area that had als...

Plea in Supreme seeking expert panel to examine possible side effects, risk factors of Covishield vaccine

Plea in Supreme seeking expert panel to examine possible side effects, risk factors of Covishield vaccine

It said a large number of Covishield doses were administered...

Election Commission revises protocol for handling, storage of symbol loading unit of EVM and VVPAT after Supreme Court order

Election Commission revises protocol for handling, storage of symbol loading unit of EVM and VVPAT after Supreme Court order

Top poll body directs all state chief electoral officers to ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Tarn Taran: Two members of extortion gang held, weapon recovered

Amritpal Singh’s campaign for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat begins after ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht

Passenger footfall crosses 30 lakh at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport

Lyricist’s book on Punjabis’ deep connect with Lahore released

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

In Bathinda, poll fever rises as candidates’ kin join canvassing

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari dares BJP’s Sanjay Tandon to debate

Girl had narrow escape at Sector 23 swimming pool in Chandigarh

PGIMER receives Rs 2 crore donation from retired IAS officer

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Hoax bomb threat: Delhi govt issues advisory for schools

Hoax bomb threat: Delhi govt issues advisory for schools

Poll campaigning virtually would allow even Dawood to participate, says Delhi High Court, dismisses plea

Jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP

Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena

Amit Shah’s ‘doctored’ video: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s lawyer appears before Delhi Police

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

Phagwara: Inter-district gang of robbers busted

Hoshiarpur: A robbery that wasn’t, five arrested

Jalandhar MC takes stock of water crisis

Phagwara: Vehicle thief lands in police net

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class VIII: Ayesha, Ravneet top district, share fourth spot in Punjab

NHAI rejects Ludhiana MC’s proposal for ads on Elevated Road pillars

85% of wheat crop over 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Justice still elusive for Giaspura victims

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in in Patiala district

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in Patiala district

Punjabi University celebrates 63rd foundation day

Patiala: Jail inmates learn computer programming

Nabha residents put up hoardings with posers to campaigning LS candidates

Khalsa College, Patiala, holds lecture on placement