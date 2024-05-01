Lok Sabha election: All eyes on Karnataka which will poll in backdrop of Prajwal Revanna controversy

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, May 1

As many as 13 states, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat, and Union Territories will cast their votes in phase 3 of Lok Sabha election on May 7.

This phase includes all seats in Gujarat, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu along with key constituencies in states like Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, majority of which are considered BJP strongholds.

Majority of these constituencies are also a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress. However, as per analysts, the BJP has been consistently improving its position in these regions, winning 47 of the 95 seats in 2009 to 67 in 2014 and 72 in 2019.

In comparison, the Congress has been consistently losing strength from 27 seats in 2009 to nine in 2014 and four in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

According to the ECI data, a voter turnout of 62% was recorded in the first phase of the elections and around 60.96% (provisionally) in the second phase. It will be interesting to note if the percentage improves in upcoming phases.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat will vote in a single phase on the day. However, the voting will be held on 25 of the total 26 seats in the state.

Voters will not be able to exercise their franchise in Surat where BJP’s Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed after Congress' Nilesh Kumbhani’s nomination was rejected while other candidates withdrew from the contest.

Karnataka and the major controversy

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Karnataka which will poll in the backdrop of the Prajwal Revanna controversy.

The SIT probing the alleged sex video case involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has summoned him to appear before it for investigation within 24 hours, as per agency reports.

Revanna is the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

The probe agency has also issued a notice to his father and JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, causing a major embarrassment to Karnataka alles JD(S) and BJP.

The Congress government in the state had ordered the formation of the SIT to probe the obscene videos allegedly involving Revanna, BJP-JD(S) joint candidate from Hassan.

He “fled” the country after his constituency went to poll on April 26 and now stands suspended by the JD(S).

A major embarrassment

The issue continues to reverberate in the state where 14 of the 28 constituencies will poll in phase 3.

It has already led to heated national-level exchanges between the Congress and the BJP.

While the Congress has accused the BJP of protecting Revanna, Home Minister Amit Shah has criticised the ruling party in Karnataka for “inaction” calling governance a responsibility of the state.

As per Congress leaders, PM Modi shared the stage with Revanna while the BJP “facilitated” his exit from the country.

While Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi connected the issue to PM Modi and the central BJP leadership, party president Malikarjun Kharge directly accused the BJP for helping him fleeing the country.

Ground reports from the state suggest that it was the first time a sex scandal was publicly and widely exposed without the use of social media. Apparently USB drives were distributed directly to people just five days before the voting in Hassan.

“The issue may not have influenced voting in the earlier phase in Karnataka as USB drives were distributed only in Hassan. Now, with such widespread publicity, it may present a moral challenge to the BJP on the remaining seats. However, the impact will also depend on how well the Congress is able to leverage it in its campaign on the remaining 14 seats,” they add.

Privately, BJP leaders admit that it is an embarrassing situation but add that the BJP-JDS coalition would “emerge victorious” in Karnataka.

