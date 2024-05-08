 Lok Sabha election: Amit Shah warns of ‘Babri lock’ as Ram Mandir continues to dominate poll narrative : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Lok Sabha election: Amit Shah warns of ‘Babri lock’ as Ram Mandir continues to dominate poll narrative
Explainer

Lok Sabha election: Amit Shah warns of ‘Babri lock’ as Ram Mandir continues to dominate poll narrative

Ram Mandir has been BJP’s time-tested poll plank, more so when it is a reality, say observers

Lok Sabha election: Amit Shah warns of ‘Babri lock’ as Ram Mandir continues to dominate poll narrative

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elecion, in Lakhimpur, on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. PTI



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, May 8

Halfway past the 2024 General Election and the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya continues to dominate the poll narrative and BJP leadership’s election rallies.

Speaking in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at INDIA bloc parties, warning that if the opposition coalition comes to power it will put a ‘Babri’ lock at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The provocation was Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav’s latest statement on Ram temple.

“Ram Gopal says the temple is ‘bekar’ (useless). Remember, though it is not going to happen, if the opposition parties come to power they will put a ‘Babri naam ka tala’ at the Ram temple”, Shah was quoted as saying, also accusing the Congress of stalling the Ram temple for 70 years.

What Yadav said

On Tuesday, a TV channel quoted Yadav as saying: “I worship Lord Ram every day. Some people have done the patent on Ram Navami. But, that mandir (Ram Temple in Ayodhya) is ‘bekaar’ (useless). It’s not how temples are built. The design and map of the temple is not according to vaastu.”

This led to the who’s who of the BJP taking to the arena to slam Yadav for his comments.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the opposition alliance of “playing with people’s faith due to vote bank politics”.

“They have always opposed the Ram temple in Ayodhya. ‘Vinaash kale viprit buddhi’. Whatever Ram Gopal Yadav said is an insult to Sanatan beliefs,” he said.

Adding to it, BJP’s Rajya Sabha leader Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed “Haj House in Ghaziabad is good for them but Ram mandir is useless for them. Agra Mughal Garden is good and Ram Mandir 'bekar'. INDIA bloc should speak on this. Would you want to lock Ram Mandir again?”

Catering to respective vote banks

Observers say there are several reasons why Ram Mandir continues to dominate the ongoing polls.

“If some opposition leaders had attended the consecration ceremony, maybe they would have blunted the issue, but they did not. The fact is like BJP has a vote bank, opposition parties also have vote banks. Everyone is catering to their respective vote banks”, they say.

So far as the BJP is concerned, it is making Ram Mandir a live example of a “promise fulfilled”.

As Shah also told the rally, “when you made Modi the Prime Minister for the second time, he not only won the legal dispute involving the Ram Janmabhoomi, but also performed the ‘bhoomi puja’  of the temple and the ‘pran pratishtha’ in January.”

From two to 303

Observers say that Ram Mandir has been an integral part of the BJP’s incredible journey from two Lok Sabha seats as a fledgling party to 303 in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.  

It was sometime around the time when the BJP won just two seats of the 543 Lok Sabha seats (in 1984) that the Ram Janmabhoomi movement also started gaining momentum, giving the party the distinctive Hindutva edge and dedicated cadres based around the idea.

“Ram Mandir featured in every BJP manifesto, helping its political rise. However, around the late 1990s, the party decided to tweak its stance on issues like temple construction, Uniform Civil Code etc, which is perceived as one of the reasons for Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government losing power in 2004. It is no wonder therefore that the saffron party is continuing to make the most of the time-tested issue in these elections,” say observers. 

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #BJP #INDIA bloc #Lakhimpur Kheri #Lok Sabha #Uttar Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Resume work as IAS officer, Punjab tells BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

2
Haryana

3 Independent MLAs withdraw support, BJP govt reduced to minority in Haryana

3
Bathinda

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

4
India

10-year-old Delhi boy selling rolls after father's death melts internet, help pours in from different quarters

5
Diaspora

3 Indians accused of Hardeep Nijjar's killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistan slogans

6
India

Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group

7
India

Glorification of violence should not be part of any civilised society, India tells Canada

8
Diaspora

Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip

9
India

Indian envoy in Canada warns of 'big red line' on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups

10
Diaspora

Not lax about admitting people in Canada: Immigration Minister Miller on EAM Jaishankar's remarks

Don't Miss

View All
Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Top News

After 3rd phase of Lok Sabha polls, Congress and INDI alliance’s fuse blown off, says PM Modi at Telangana rally

No abuses now, how much black money has Congress got from Adani, Ambani? PM Modi's latest salvo

Prime Minister takes rare jibe at the industrialists

Indian envoy in Canada warns of 'big red line' on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups

Indian envoy in Canada warns of 'big red line' on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups

He said relations between India and Canada are positive over...

3 Indians accused of Nijjar killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans

3 Indians accused of Hardeep Nijjar's killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistan slogans

Nijjar was shot and killed after he stepped out of a gurdwar...

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

The Aam Aadmi Party leader was arrested on March 21 and is c...

Centre directs Punjab government to accept BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur’s VRS

Centre directs Punjab government to accept BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur’s VRS

Directions come after state government asked the IAS officer...


Cities

View All

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper on Day 1

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper from Amritsar on Day 1

Another Punjab farmer dies at Shambhu protest site

Amritsar: Party candidates go all out as campaigning reaches final phase

Amritsar: Over 6.2 LMT wheat procured in mandis

Jugraj Singh who was killed in US cremated in Ajnala village

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

Bouncer shot dead in Kharar

No nomination filed on Day 1 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Anil Masih campaigning for Sanjay Tandon, says Congress; BJP terms it ‘lie’

Panchkula man duped of Rs 1.88 cr in cyber fraud

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended

Excise policy ‘scam’: Delhi High Court grants more time to ED, CBI to respond to Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL seeking facilities for CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail

State-level wrestler arrested in attempt to murder case in Delhi

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

Vikramjit Chaudhary seeks votes for BJP

Pastor got money from Dubai, sent Indian SIMs to Pakistani handlers: Hoshiarpur cops

Man murdered at cattle shed

Man’s decomposed body found in bed box in Jalandhar

Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

Ludhiana: Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

My fight is against grand alliance of BJP, AAP & Akalis, says Ludhiana Congress candidate Raja Warring

Maximum first-timers, 85+, third gender voters in Ludhiana: CEO

Sow, transplant saplings as per rice variety, Punjab Agricultural University tells farmers

Man’s body found near drain in Jagraon

Lok Sabha polls: Congress candidate Dharamvira Gandhi files nomination from Patiala seat

Lok Sabha polls: Congress candidate Dharamvira Gandhi files nomination from Patiala seat

Avraj Manchanda of YPS tops Patiala in ICSE exams

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for free and fair Lok Sabha poll, says Patiala DC

Preneet Kaur resumes campaign, touches emotional chord

Lecture on Lok Sabha poll held at Punjabi University