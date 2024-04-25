 Lok Sabha election: As country gears up for phase 2, a key question remains the voter turnout : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Lok Sabha election: As country gears up for phase 2, a key question remains the voter turnout

Lok Sabha election: As country gears up for phase 2, a key question remains the voter turnout

Friday will see voters in 89 constituencies across 13 states exercise their franchise

Lok Sabha election: As country gears up for phase 2, a key question remains the voter turnout

A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink before casting her vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, on April 19, 2024. PTI



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 25

As the country gears up for phase 2 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it will be on the mind of analysts whether the turnout on Friday will showcase the enthusiasm of voters or lack of it like it had in the phase 1 polling.

The first phase covering 102 seats across 21 states saw the voter turnout of around 62 per cent, which, according to some analysts, was “a conclusive evidence of absence of any wave and voter fatigue”.

Since it is believed to be a sign of anti-incumbency against the ruling party, sometimes a high voter turnout is also read as a positive sign for opposition parties. As per some political pundits, anger against the ruling party may encourage more voters to vote. 

However, the counter to this is that high voter turnout can also be a reflection of people favouring the party in power and an expression of support in its favour.

The bottom line is it is hard to establish a relationship between the turnout and factors like anti-incumbency or fatigue.

Phase 2 elections

The second phase of voting for the 18th Lok Sabha elections will see people in 89 constituencies across 13 states,  including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir, elect their MPs.

They include Karnataka (14 seats), Kerala (20), Assam (5), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), Madhya Pradesh (7), Maharashtra (8), Uttar Pradesh (8), Rajasthan (13), and West Bengal (3). 

After the polling on Friday, elections will be over in Kerala and Rajasthan.

States to watch out    

Kerala, which will vote in a single phase on April 26 unlike states like Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal with multiple poll dates, is definitely an interesting state to watch out  

The BJP has never opened an account in Kerala, a state dominated by Congress and Left parties.    

There are 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala of which Alathur and Mavelikara are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting to retain Wayanad in Kerala.

Karnataka, BJP’s only southern bastion, will also be polling tomorrow. The key constituencies there include Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Mandya and Mysore.

Bihar, where five constituencies Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Bhagalpur, and Banka are polling, is another interesting state with Congress and RJD pitched against BJP-JD-U.

In Chhattisgarh, voting will be held for Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, and Kanker and all eyes are on Rajnandgaon, a saffron stronghold, where former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel is contesting against BJP’s Santosh Pandey.

Interesting constituencies

Rahul Gandhi, the sitting MP, is re-contesting to retain Wayanad. However, this time he is facing a formidable challenge in the shape of CPI’s Annie Raja and BJP’s K Surendran. In 2019, Gandhi had won the seat with a margin of over four lakh votes.

BJP's Arun Govil has made Meerut in Uttar Pradesh an interesting constituency. The saffron party replaced its multiple-time MP Rajendra Agarwal to pitch the actor famous for portraying Lord Rama in Ramayan TV series. Govil is contesting against BSP’s Devvrat Kumar Tyagi and SP’s Sunita Verma.

In Mathura, veteran actor Hema Malini is contesting to retain the seat she has been representing since 2014. She is contesting against Congress’s Mukesh Dhangar

In Rajasthan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is fighting to retain his Kota Bundi seat for the third consecutive time. Also in the fray is Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Jodhpur and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot in Jalore.

Other faces to watch out for are BJP's Tejasvi Surya, the sitting MP in Bangalore South, against Congress’ Sowmya Reddy and Congress’ Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Holding the Thiruvananthapuram seat since 2009, Tharoor is pitted against Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and CPI’s Pannyan Raveendran in these elections.

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary releases ‘objectionable’ poster of Charanjit Singh Channi, suspended from Congress

2
Haryana

Gurugram RWA to boycott Lok Sabha elections over civic disarray

3
Himachal

Heavy rain, snowfall likely in Himachal from tomorrow

4
Amritsar

Couldn't talk due to strictness of jail authorities: Amritpal's family after meeting him in jail

5
Amritsar

Sacrilege: AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh fires another salvo against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Centre grants 'Y' category security to Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary and 2 other Punjab Congress rebels

7
India

US woman who ‘tried to bribe’ CISF personnel with gold held at Delhi’s IGI airport

8
Himachal

Congress in dilemma over fielding BJP rebels in Himachal Pradesh bypolls

9
Punjab

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

10
Punjab

AAP: Post June 1, Charanjit Channi will face jail over scams

Don't Miss

View All
Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

Top News

Rajiv Gandhi scrapped inheritance tax to save Indira's wealth from going to government: Modi

Rajiv Gandhi scrapped inheritance tax to save Indira's wealth from going to government: PM Modi

Lies, says Congress

Deeply biased: MEA on US report citing human rights violations in India

Deeply biased: MEA on US report citing human rights violations in India

The annual report of the State Department highlights instanc...

Family meets Amritpal Singh in Assam jail after his lawyer claims he'll contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib

Couldn't talk due to strictness of jail authorities: Amritpal's family after meeting him in jail

Their visit comes a day after Singh's legal counsel Rajdev S...

Centre grants 'Y' category security cover to Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary among 3 Punjab Congress rebels

Centre grants 'Y' category security to Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary and 2 other Punjab Congress rebels

The Central Reserve Police Force has been directed by the Mi...

First Sikh court opens in UK to deal with family disputes: Report

First Sikh court opens in UK to deal with family disputes

According to ‘The Times’, the Sikh court was launched last w...


Cities

View All

Family meets Amritpal Singh in Assam jail after his lawyer claims he'll contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib

Couldn't talk due to strictness of jail authorities: Amritpal's family after meeting him in jail

Two groups clash outside immigration agency office in Amritsar

Sacrilege: AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh fires another salvo against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Over 3 kg heroin seized in Tarn Taran; 1 held

Amritsar: Two of carjackers gang nabbed, two vehicles recovered

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

After talks with CTU officials, PRTC restores service to Chandigarh

After talks with CTU officials, PRTC restores service to Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Haryana cop among three held for graft

Finally, AAP, Congress hold joint public event in Chandigarh

Will resolve your issues if elected, Sanjay Tandon tells furniture shop owners

Chandigarh to offer red carpet entry at 55 model polling stations

Delhi mayoral polls, slated for April 26, postponed due to non-appointment of presiding officer

Delhi mayoral polls postponed, LG says not appropriate to appoint presiding officer when CM in jail

Saurabh Bharadwaj alleges conspiracy to halt Delhi mayoral polls, oust AAP from MCD

Delhi excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal’s conduct did him in, ED tells Supreme Court

Delhi CM Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of excise scam, ED tells Supreme Court; AAP terms Central probe agency a 'lie machine'

Sunita Kejriwal likely to join AAP’s Lok Sabha campaign in Delhi, to hold roadshows, say party leaders

Jalandhar boy Rachit Aggarwal secures AIR 25 in JEE-Mains 2024

Jalandhar boy Rachit Aggarwal secures AIR 25 in JEE-Mains 2024

Snatchers have a free run in Jalandhar

3 nabbed for snatching vehicles in Jalandhar

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary releases ‘objectionable’ poster of Charanjit Singh Channi, suspended from Congress

Day after Vijay Sampla’s nephew leaves BJP, Sunil Jakhar, Vijay Rupani meet ex-minister

Ludhiana tops state in election code violation complaints, 86% resolved

Ludhiana tops state in election code violation complaints, 86% resolved

Ludhiana: Amarinder’s loyalists mum on extending support to Ravneet Bittu

Employee gets stuck between buses, dies

Three of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested, 12 bikes recovered

2 youths held with heroin

Punjabis by its side, varsity has a bright future: Prof Arvind

Punjabis by its side, varsity has a bright future: Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind

Land relief: Farmers to stop entry of AAP, BJP nominees in 24 Patiala villages

RGNUL Vice-Chancellor interacts with students

Speed up wheat lifting in mandis, officials told