Lok Sabha election: Samajwadi Party fields S T Hasan from Moradabad, changes its Bijnor candidate

Lucknow, March 24
The Samajwadi Party on Sunday renominated its Lok Sabha MP from Moradabad S T Hasan from the same seat and changed its Bijnor candidate by fielding Deepak Saini, the son of a party MLA.
The party announced the names in a post on X.
The Samajwadi Party had earlier named Yashveer Singh as its candidate from Bijnor.
However, on Sunday, it named Deepak Saini as its candidate for the seat. He is the son of Ram Avtar Saini, the SP legislator from the Noorpur Assembly segment that comes under the Bijnor parliamentary constituency.
The Samajwadi Party has so far released seven lists, announcing candidates for 48 seats. As part of a seat-sharing deal with the SP, the Congress will contest in 17 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The All India Trinamool Congress will contest in the Bhadohi seat.
The SP contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and won five seats in the state. The BSP won 10 seats while the RLD failed to open its account.
This time, the BSP is contesting the elections alone while RLD has joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Polling in Uttar Pradesh’s eight parliamentary constituencies, including Bijnor and Moradabad, will be held in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19.
The state will see voting in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP names 111 more candidates for Lok Sabha election; Maneka Gandhi fielded from Sultanpur, Kangana Ranaut from Mandi
In Haryana, Naveen Jindal, Ranjit Chautala, Arvind Sharma an...
Former Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, Haryana Minister and Independent MLA Ranjit Chautala join BJP
Jindal and Chautala fielded from Kurukshetra and Hisar Lok S...
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ in Delhi on March 31 to ‘safeguard democracy’
Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Congress Delhi unit chief, allege...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first order from ED custody, asks minister Atishi to address water-related problems
Meanwhile, ED has also taken cognisance of directions issued...
IIT-Guwahati student arrested under UAPA after he pledges 'allegiance to ISIS'; hunt on for another
The student was detained at Hajo in Kamrup district while he...