Lok Sabha Election: TMC leader files RTI seeking absolute number of voter turnout in first 2 phases

New Delhi, May 2
Amid controversy over the Election Commission (ECI) not releasing absolute number of voter turnout in the first two phases of Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale has filed a Right to Information application seeking details of voters from the poll panel.
Gokhale, a Rajya Sabha MP from TMC, has in the plea asked ECI to furnish the details of total number of electors, total number of voters, and total turnout for voting in the 102 parliamentary constituencies which went to polls in the first two phases.
TMC sources said the party also is considering approaching the poll panel over the issue.
The Congress, CPI(M) and TMC had on Tuesday criticised ECI over the delay in publishing the final voter turnout figures for the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls.
The commission that evening made public the voter turnout of the first and second phases of polling held on April 19 and April 26.
According to ECI, a voter turnout of 66.14 per cent was recorded in the first and 66.71 per cent in the second phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.
However, opposition parties are demanding that the absolute number of voters be made public.
Voting for the general election is being held in seven phases. The remaining will be held on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.
The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election: After women wrestlers' protests, BJP drops 6-time MP Brij Bhushan Singh from UP’s Kaiserganj; fields his son
UP minister and Legislative Council Member Dinesh Pratap Sin...
India lodges protest with Beijing over its infra development in Shaksgam valley; rejects China-Pakistan boundary pact
Shaksgam valley is a strategically key region that is part o...
Prajwal Revanna’s ex-driver releasing video statement on sex scandal leads to row in Karnataka
33-year-old Prajwal Revanna is the son of former PM H D Deve...
Delhi government's WCD department terminates services of 52 contractual employees of DCW
An earlier order stated that WCD Department had terminated s...
Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer issues warnings to AAP, SAD for poll code violations
AAP’s Laljit Bhullar warned against use of casteist remarks ...