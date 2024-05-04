Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, May 4

Karnataka minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara on Saturday said a second lookout notice has been issued against JD(S) MLA HD Revanna and his MP son Prajwal Revanna in connection with the investigation into the alleged ‘obscene video’ case involving the father-son duo.

The first lookout notice was issued in the case on Thursday after the father-son duo sought time to appear before the investigation team.

Will the ‘sex scandal’ affect BJP’s prospects in Karnataka?

The answer to the question involving the alleged “shocking misdeeds” of Prajwal, the Hassan Lok Sabha candidate of the BJP-JD(S) alliance for whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi also campaigned, and his father, seems a bit complicated.

Though a large section believes that the alleged “sex scandal” will “adversely impact” the prospects of the BJP in the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies that vote on May 7, party supporters say the JD(S) presence or influence in the regions that vote in Phase-3 is “rather limited”.

“JD(S) has a limited base in these constituencies and was not allocated any seat in this region as part of the alliance with the BJP. These 14 seats are mostly fall under BJP’s area of influence,” they argue.

The constituencies include Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Shimoga.

But what about public sentiments

Perceptions and public sentiments play a major role in any elections and the Congress is using the issue to call out BJP on its “hypocrisy” by juxtaposing it with PM Modi’s famous ‘Beti bachao beti padhao’ slogan.

According to ground reports, pictures of Revanna and PM Modi together are doing the rounds on social media and the Congress is using it to corner the BJP in its Lingayat support base in the region.

“Revanna has given the Congress a powerful tool against the BJP which was highlighting the murder of Neha Hiremath by a Muslim youth in Hubballi to corner the saffron party. Voters, including in rural areas, are aware that such a crime has been committed however much the BJP may think otherwise. It will impact women voters who may either vote against the BJP or will not vote at all,” claim BJP’s adversaries.

Though BJP leaders say the issue “will not impact voters’ decision or mind”, observers point to the party’s nuanced step back on Neha Hiremath’ murder and PM Modi’s 400 plus pledge.

Karnataka—14 seats

The issue is reverberating in the state where 14 of the 28 constituencies will poll in Phase-3, as per BJP’s rivals.

It has already led to heated national-level exchanges between the Congress and the BJP with Congress leaders alleging that PM Modi shared the stage with Revanna which is why the BJP “helped him flee the country”.

Ground reports suggest that it was the first time a sex scandal was publicly and widely exposed without the use of social media.

Apparently USB drives were distributed directly to people just five days before the voting in Hassan.

“The issue may not have influenced voting in the earlier phase in Karnataka as USB drives were distributed only in Hassan but with the publicity it has received since then, it is only but natural that the BJP should be worried. However, the exact damage and whether Congress managed to leverage the issue will only be known after the votes are counted,” they add.

BJP leaders also admit that it would have been better off without the “embarrassing situation”. At the same time they also add that the BJP-JDS coalition would “emerge victorious” in Karnataka.

As many as 13 states, including PM Modi’s home state Gujarat, and Union Territories will cast their votes in phase 3 election on May 7. This phase includes all seats in Gujarat, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu along with key constituencies in states like Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, majority of which are considered BJP strongholds.

Revanna ‘scandal’

Revanna is the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

The probe agency has also issued a notice to his father and JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, causing a major embarrassment to Karnataka allies JD(S) and BJP.

Prajwal “fled” the country soon after his constituency polled on April 26 and now stands suspended by the JD(S).

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Karnataka #Lok Sabha