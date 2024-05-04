 Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka
Explainer

Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

The BJP leadership is ‘worried to some extent’, say sources; issue continues to reverberate in Karnataka where 14 constituencies will poll in Phase-3 on May 7

Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

Prajwal Revanna. Photo: Facebook/Prajwal Revanna



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, May 4

Karnataka minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara on Saturday said a second lookout notice has been issued against JD(S) MLA HD Revanna and his MP son Prajwal Revanna in connection with the investigation into the alleged ‘obscene video’ case involving the father-son duo. 

The first lookout notice was issued in the case on Thursday after the father-son duo sought time to appear before the investigation team.

Will the ‘sex scandal’ affect BJP’s prospects in Karnataka?

The answer to the question involving the alleged “shocking misdeeds” of Prajwal, the Hassan Lok Sabha candidate of the BJP-JD(S) alliance for whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi also campaigned, and his father, seems a bit complicated.

Though a large section believes that the alleged “sex scandal” will “adversely impact” the prospects of the BJP in the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies that vote on May 7, party supporters say the JD(S) presence or influence in the regions that vote in Phase-3 is “rather limited”.     

“JD(S) has a limited base in these constituencies and was not allocated any seat in this region as part of the alliance with the BJP. These 14 seats are mostly fall under BJP’s area of influence,” they argue.

The constituencies include Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Shimoga.

But what about public sentiments   

Perceptions and public sentiments play a major role in any elections and the Congress is using the issue to call out BJP on its “hypocrisy” by juxtaposing it with PM Modi’s famous ‘Beti bachao beti padhao’ slogan.

According to ground reports, pictures of Revanna and PM Modi together are doing the rounds on social media and the Congress is using it to corner the BJP in its Lingayat support base in the region.

“Revanna has given the Congress a powerful tool against the BJP which was highlighting the murder of Neha Hiremath by a Muslim youth in Hubballi to corner the saffron party. Voters, including in rural areas, are aware that such a crime has been committed however much the BJP may think otherwise. It will impact women voters who may either vote against the BJP or will not vote at all,” claim BJP’s adversaries.   

Though BJP leaders say the issue “will not impact voters’ decision or mind”,  observers point to the party’s nuanced step back on  Neha Hiremath’ murder and PM Modi’s 400 plus pledge.

Karnataka—14 seats

The issue is reverberating in the state where 14 of the 28 constituencies will poll in Phase-3, as per BJP’s rivals.

It has already led to heated national-level exchanges between the Congress and the BJP with Congress leaders alleging that PM Modi shared the stage with Revanna which is why the BJP “helped him flee the country”.

Ground reports suggest that it was the first time a sex scandal was publicly and widely exposed without the use of social media.

Apparently USB drives were distributed directly to people just five days before the voting in Hassan.

“The issue may not have influenced voting in the earlier phase in Karnataka as USB drives were distributed only in Hassan but with the publicity it has received since then, it is only but natural that the BJP should be worried. However, the exact damage and whether Congress managed to leverage the issue will only be known after the votes are counted,” they add.

BJP leaders also admit that it would have been better off without the “embarrassing situation”. At the same time they also add that the BJP-JDS coalition would “emerge victorious” in Karnataka. 

As many as 13 states, including PM Modi’s home state Gujarat, and Union Territories will cast their votes in phase 3 election on May 7. This phase includes all seats in Gujarat, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu along with key constituencies in states like Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, majority of which are considered BJP strongholds.

Revanna ‘scandal’

Revanna is the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

The probe agency has also issued a notice to his father and JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, causing a major embarrassment to Karnataka allies JD(S) and BJP. 

Prajwal “fled” the country soon after his constituency polled on April 26 and now stands suspended by the JD(S).

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Karnataka #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

2
India

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

3
Diaspora

Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case

4
Diaspora

What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

5
Jalandhar

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

6
Diaspora

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing

7
World

'US’ ties with New Delhi strong’: White House defends Joe Biden’s statement calling India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’

8
Comment

Middle class facing a massive squeeze

9
Himachal

President Droupadi Murmu on Himachal Pradesh visit from May 4 to 8

10
Diaspora

Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

'Sex scandal' row: Karnataka SIT issues lookout notice against JD(S) leader H D Revanna

'Sex scandal' row: Karnataka SIT issues lookout notice against JD(S) leader H D Revanna

H D Revanna is facing sexual abuse allegations along with so...

Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

The BJP leadership is ‘worried to some extent’, say sources;...

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing?

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing

Karan Brar belongs to Kotkapura and his father Mandeep Singh...

What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Nijjar?

What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Nijjar was killed in the province of British Columbia in Jun...

LPU-Phagwara student from Noida sustains serious bullet injuries in attack by rival group on university

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

Incident occurred at university's Law Gate in wee hours of S...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Rural Police nab two drug peddlers with 3 kg heroin, 1 kg ICE

Amritsar Rural Police nab two drug peddlers with 3 kg heroin, 1 kg ICE

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Immigration officials nab Kurukshetra man wanted by Delhi cops at Amritsar airport

Tarn Taran: Man found dead; kin allege murder, police say he was electrocuted

Akali Dal's Virsa Singh Valtoha invites Team Amritpal for open debate

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

SC stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested by Chandigarh police with 774 grams of heroin

Arrest of serial rapist, killer: Never lost hope, prayers answered, say victim’s father

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

Delhi Police, NSG conduct mock drills at IGI Airport, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, school

Delhi Police, NSG conduct mock drills at IGI Airport, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, school

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, 4 others join BJP

Lok Sabha election: AAP campaign song gets Election Commission approval after modifications

Snake venom case: ED files money-laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others

Delhi High Court grants 3 more months to trial court to conclude Haryana judicial paper leak case

LPU-Phagwara student from Noida sustains serious bullet injuries in attack by rival group on university

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

Hoshiarpur: Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Haryana student jumps to death at LPU hostel

Know your candidates fielded from Jalandhar constituency

Jalandhar: 5 of snatchers’ gang land in police net

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

Common admission portal total failure, says aided colleges’ body

Tragedy averted as truck overturns at flyover

Thieves strike at six shops in Khanna, Machhiwara

20 booked for robbing farmer of wheat-laden tractor-trailer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib