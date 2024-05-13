Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states

ANI

New Delhi, May 13

Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 96 parliamentary constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory began on Monday at 7 am.

Polling for all 175 seats of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 28 seats of the Odisha Assembly also began simultaneously.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

"A total of 1,717 candidates from 10 states/UTs will contest elections in Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha polls," the Election Commission said.

According to the poll body, a total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies.

The Election Commission said the maximum number of nomination forms were received from Telangana (1,488) followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1,103 nominations from 25 constituencies.

The fourth phase is witnessing key contests in various constituencies. Leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh and TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan.

BJP leaders Arjun Munda and Madhavi Latha, and Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila are also looking for electoral success.

Baharampur, Hyderabad, Krishnanagar, Begusarai, Munger, Srinagar, Asansol, Kannauj, Kadapa and Khunti are some of the prominent Lok Sabha seats where voting is under way.

