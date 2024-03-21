Lok Sabha elections: Congress's poll panel meets to finalise candidates for UP, MP, J-K

PTI

New Delhi, March 21

The Congress' Central Election Committee met here on Thursday to finalise Lok Sabha poll candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the first time that the panel, chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, took up discussions on the candidates for the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

There is speculation that Rahul Gandhi may also contest from Amethi, besides his declared seat of Wayanad in Kerala, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Raebareli, a seat which was previously held by Sonia Gandhi. Both the seats in UP are considered bastions of the Gandhi family and the local units of the Congress have demanded that the two scions of the Gandhi family should contest from there.

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari and J&K unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani were present in the meetings held for their respective states. Also, the AICC state in-charges -- Avinash Pande (UP), Jitendra Singh (MP) and Bharatsinh Solanki were also present when candidates for their respective states were discussed.

The meeting of the CEC was attended by former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary KC Venugopal and other members of the panel.

However, Rahul Gandhi, who is also a member of the panel, was not present.

Sources said the party's third list would be out "very soon".

This is the third straight day when the Congress' CEC is holding its meeting.

The CEC on Wednesday had deliberated on the candidates for the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The Congress has so far announced 82 candidates in two lists for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls beginning April 19.

