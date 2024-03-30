Lok Sabha elections: NCP (Sharad Pawar) declares 5 candidates, retains Supriya Sule in Baramati

Mumbai, March 30
The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Saturday declared its first list of five candidates for Lok Sabha elections from Maharashtra, retaining Supriya Sule from Baramati, and fielding Nilesh Lanke, who switched sides from the Ajit Pawar camp, in the Ahmednagar constituency.
“Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe have been retained from Baramati and Shirur constituencies, respectively,” said state unit NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil while declaring the list.
Bhaskar Bhagre has been nominated from Dindori seat in Nashik district and former Congress MLA Amar Kale from Wardha.
Bhagre will square off against Union minister and sitting BJP MP Bharati Pawar in Dindori (ST) seat.
Lanke, the sitting MLA from Parner, will face off against BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil from the Ahmednagar constituency.
NCP (SP), part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), also comprising Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, will contest 10 seats in Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to Lok Sabha.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In 8th list, BJP names 6 of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha candidates; fields Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar
Ravneet Bittu to contest from Ludhiana, Sushil Rinku from Ja...
ED questions Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot for 5 hours in excise policy case
The agency has mentioned Gahlot's name in its chargesheet
Collaborating closely with Cambodian authorities; 250 Indians lured by fake job schemes rescued: MEA
Indian nationals were allegedly forced to undertake illegal ...
10-year-old girl dies after eating birthday cake in Punjab's Patiala; baker booked
The victim’s mother, Kajal, said they celebrated their daugh...
Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday
He was produced in a court that remanded him in the custody ...