Lok Sabha ethics committee likely to recommend Mahua Moitra's expulsion

New Delhi, November 9
The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee looking into the "cash-for-query" allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra is learnt to have recommended her expulsion from the Lower House of Parliament on the grounds of "unethical conduct" having an impact on national security.
The committee headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar is meeting later on Thursday to adopt its draft report in what is likely to be hotly contested by opposition members of the panel.
It has deplored the conduct of Moitra, who has been accused of sharing her parliamentary log-in credentials with a businessman, as "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal", and has also called for a time-bound legal and institutional inquiry by the government.
The government should investigate the alleged money trail between her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani, it has said.
