Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Congress leader Adhir Ranjan’s suspension

New Delhi, August 30
The Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution to revoke the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Lower House.
The resolution was adopted after Chowdhury appeared before the Committee and expressed regret over certain remarks made by him in the House which had led to his suspension from the Lok Sabha on the last day of the monsoon session of Parliament on August 11.
Chowdhury is learnt to have told the Committee, chaired by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh, that it was never his intention to hurt anybody's feelings and expressed regret for certain remarks made by him.
“The Committee has adopted a resolution to revoke the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Lok Sabha. The resolution will be sent to the Speaker as soon as possible,” a committee member said.
Chowdhury was named by Speaker Om Birla for “unruly conduct” on August 11, the last day of the monsoon session and was suspended from the membership of Lok Sabha pending a report from the Privileges Committee.
