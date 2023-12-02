Lok Sabha panel report on Mahua Moitra to be tabled on December 4

PTI

New Delhi, December 1

The report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a “cash-for-query” case will be tabled in the lower House of Parliament on December 4.

According to the agenda papers circulated by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, committee chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar would lay on the table of the House the panel’s first report. The committee, at a meeting on November 9, adopted its report recommending Moitra’s expulsion from the Lok Sabha over the “cash-for-query” allegation. The winter session of Parliament begins on Monday and is scheduled to continue till December 22.

#Congress #Lok Sabha