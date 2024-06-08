 Lok Sabha poll result personal, moral defeat of PM who sought mandate in his name: CWC : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Lok Sabha poll result personal, moral defeat of PM who sought mandate in his name: CWC

Lok Sabha poll result personal, moral defeat of PM who sought mandate in his name: CWC

‘People decisively rejected the type of governance witnessed over the past decade’

Lok Sabha poll result personal, moral defeat of PM who sought mandate in his name: CWC

Congress leaders during the Extended Congress Working Committee meeting, in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



PTI

New Delhi, June 8

Lauding the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress Working Committee on Saturday said the result was not just a political loss but a personal and moral defeat of the prime minister who sought a mandate in his name.

People decisively rejected the type of governance witnessed over the past decade, it said.

Two resolutions were adopted at the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, with one unanimously requesting Rahul Gandhi to accept the position of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

In the second resolution adopted at the meeting during which the top leadership assessed the Lok Sabha polls outcome, the CWC said the verdict was clearly against the undermining of democracy and democratic institutions since 2014.

The Congress’ top decision-making body also said it took note of the party’s disappointing performance in some states and called for urgent steps to address the shortcomings.

“This meeting of the CWC congratulates the people of our country for voting so powerfully to preserve our democracy, protect the republic’s Constitution and enhance social and economic justice. They have decisively rejected both the substance and style of governance over the past decade,” one of the resolutions adopted during the meeting said.

“The verdict of the people is not just a political loss but a personal and moral defeat for the prime minister who sought the mandate in his name and ran a campaign anchored in lies, hate, prejudice, divisiveness and extreme bigotry. The verdict of the people is clearly against the undermining of democracy and democratic institutions that has taken place since 2014,” it said.

The CWC also thanked the country’s people for placing the Congress firmly on the revival path.

“... leaders and workers persevered. People across the country have infused new life into the Congress for which it is truly grateful,” it said.

The resolution also said the party fought a “superb” campaign, the heart of which was a “vigorous defence of our republic’s Constitution” and the provisions for reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

“We provided a clear alternative political, economic and social vision. The campaign had a distinctive pro-poor focus and highlighted the urgent need for a nationwide socio-economic caste census to deepen social justice and empowerment and for addressing the demands of youth and farmers immediately,” it said.

Noting that the CWC would be remiss if it did not acknowledge four stalwarts who spearheaded the party’s campaign, it said, “The sheer energy and determination of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was an inspiration to everyone in the party. He was bold and fearless both in Parliament and outside.”

Commanding such wide respect, he led from the front and shaped the party’s campaign in the most effective manner, it said.

“The chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi was always available for guidance, advice and support and her interventions at key moments of the campaign made a big difference,” the resolution said.

“The campaign across the country but particularly in Uttar Pradesh, of AICC (All India Congress Committee) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was nothing short of brilliant. She exposed the BJP relentlessly in a most telling manner and communicated the Congress’ own key messages very powerfully,” it added.

Lauding Rahul Gandhi’s role, the CWC said the former party chief has to be singled out largely because of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

These yatras that reflected his own thinking and personality were historic “turning points in our nation’s politics and instilled hope and confidence in our workers and voters”, it said.

“Rahul Gandhi’s election campaign was single-minded, sharp and pointed and, more than any other individual, it was he who made the protection of our republic’s Constitution the central issue in the 2024 elections. The Paanch Nyay-Pachees Guarantee programme which resonated so very powerfully in the election campaign was the outcome of Rahul ji’s yatras,” the resolution said.

The CWC also recognised the “brave fight” put up by the candidates who lost and, while sharing their disappointment, extended good wishes to them.

“The CWC thanks the INDIA parties for fighting so well in different states. INDIA parties in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra especially performed exceedingly well. The 18th Lok Sabha will be influenced hugely by the INDIA parties,” the resolution said.

“The CWC would be failing in its duty if it did not take note of the disappointing performance of the Congress in some states in the midst of its overall revival and rejuvenation. Urgent steps should and will be taken to address the shortcomings in the states where the party had every reason to hope for a better result but where that expectation was not fulfilled,” it added.

Expressing happiness at the Congress’ electoral turnaround and acknowledging the challenges that remain, the CWC said, “We have recovered and revived no doubt but we still have a long way to go to occupy the pre-eminent position the party once held in the nation’s political life. The people of India have spoken—the Congress has been given another chance. It is now up to us to build on it. We must and we will. That is the solemn resolve of this meeting of the CWC.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Ok with rape, murder also,’ asks Kangana Ranaut amid ‘slapgate’

2
Punjab

Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF

3
Punjab

30-year-old woman hacked to death by masked man in Punjab’s Mohali

4
Punjab

Punjab Police ex-DIG gets 7-year jail for 1993 fake encounter

5
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

6
India

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

7
India

India objects to ‘distasteful’ Indira float in Canada on Blue Star anniversary

8
Punjab

Tarn Taran fake encounter: Former SHO sentenced to life imprisonment for staged killing 31 years ago

9
India

Nitish Kumar was offered PM-ship by INDIA bloc but party has decided not to look back: JD(U)

10
Punjab

Kulwinder apologetic, realises damage to CISF, says DIG

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Education ministry sets up panel to review grace marks to over 1,500 NEET-UG candidates

NEET-UG row: Education Ministry sets up panel to review grace marks awarded to over 1,500 candidates

The result of the medical entrance exam was announced on Jun...

Nitish Kumar was offered PM-ship by INDIA bloc but party has decided not to look back: JD(U)

Nitish Kumar was offered PM-ship by INDIA bloc but party has decided not to look back: JD(U)

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi says 'Nitish was the architect of the ...

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles arrive in Delhi; ones o...

Country needs change; we are keeping a watch on situation: Mamata Banerjee after party meet post Lok Sabha election results

Country needs change; we are keeping a watch on situation: Mamata Banerjee after party meet post Lok Sabha election results

TMC chief says INDIA not staking claim to form government to...

CWC unanimously passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Congress Working Committee members unanimously urge Rahul Gandhi to take on Leader of Opposition role

Congress has emerged as second-largest party in Lok Sabha, i...


Cities

View All

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Over a decade after AIT auctioned plots, dream house eludes allottees

Man gets life sentence for son’s murder

Drugs seized in 62 cases destroyed at paper mill

Jail inmate injured in clash with prisoners

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: UT

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh: CAG flags irregularities in upkeep of firearms

Power tariff hike unfair, make 300 units free: Manish Tewari to JERC

Sippy Murder Case: Kalyani Singh provided with statements of 53 witnesses

Panchkula man loses Rs 1.61 cr in cyberfraud

In deepfake era, photos claiming adultery by spouse to be proved by evidence: Delhi High Court

In deepfake era, photos claiming adultery by spouse to be proved by evidence: Delhi High Court

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Post LS rout, INDIA bloc partners to go it alone in Assembly polls

Absconding since 2016, Malda quack held in Delhi

AAP demands Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe into NEET ‘irregularities’

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

As MP, Kangana should think before she speaks, says Mahila Kisan Union

Planning Board chief demands inquiry into misuse of funds

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

Bike, car catch fire after collision, father-son duo seriously hurt

Rain brings relief from scorching heat in city

At poll seizures worth Rs 37 crore, district seventh highest in state

Woman duped of Rs 57L by miscreants

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Pensioners’ body urges state government to concede to its demands

Man held for abusing staff at Khamano Civil Hospital