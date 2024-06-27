Lok Sabha poll results show India not ‘Hindu Rashtra’: Amartya Sen

PTI

Kolkata, June 27

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has asserted that the recent Lok Sabha poll results point to the fact that India is not a ‘Hindu Rashtra'.

He expressed displeasure that keeping people behind bars “without trial” had continued in the country since the British rule.

"That India is not a Hindu Rashtra only has been reflected in the election results," Sen told a Bengali news channel at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here.

The 90-year-old economist arrived in Kolkata from the US on Wednesday evening.

"We always hope to see a change after every election. Some of what happened earlier like putting people behind bars without trial, and widening the gap between the rich and poor, is still continuing. That must stop,” he said.

The eminent economist said there is a need to be politically open-minded, especially when India is a secular country with a secular Constitution.

“I do not think the idea of turning India into a Hindu Rashtra is appropriate,” Sen said.

He was also of the opinion that the new Union cabinet is “a copy of the earlier one”.

“The ministers continue to hold similar portfolios. Despite a slight reshuffle, the politically powerful are still powerful,” he said.

Sen recalled that during his childhood when India was under the British rule, people were jailed without any trial.

“When I was young, many of my uncles and cousins were put in jail without trial. We had hoped that India would be free from this. The Congress is also to blame for the fact that this did not stop. They didn't change it... But, this is more in practice under the present government,” the Nobel laureate said.

