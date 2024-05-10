Lok Sabha poll slipping out of Modi’s hands: Rahul

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Lok Sabha elections were slipping out of PM Narendra Modi’s control and predicted that Modi might resort to dramatic gestures to divert the attention of the country’s youth.

In a video message, the former Congress chief urged young people not to succumb to the PM’s tactics of distraction through propaganda. He provided assurance that once the INDIA bloc assumed power, they would begin efforts to create 30 lakh jobs by August 15, emphasising their commitment to addressing youth employment concerns.

“The elections are slipping out of his hands. He is losing ground. He might attempt to divert your attention in the next four-five days with some kind of dramatic gesture. But don’t let your attention be swayed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress has challenged PM Narendra Modi to use the CBI and ED to probe allegation he levelled against Ambani and Adani that they distributed black money in tempos.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here today, party spokesperson Surpiya Shrinate said a probe should be there as the revelations had come from none other than the country’s Prime Minister himself.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Gautam Adani #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi