Lok Sabha polls: DMK finalises seat-sharing pact with Congress; allots 9 seats in Tamil Nadu, 1 in Puducherry

Chennai, March 9
Repeating its 2019 seat-sharing formula for principal ally the Congress, the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday allotted 10 seats in the state and neighbouring Puducherry to the national party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The Dravidian party gave Congress nine seats in Tamil Nadu, besides the lone Puducherry segment.
DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin and TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai finalised the deal, in the presence of AICC leaders KC Venugopal and Ajoy Kumar.
Addressing reporters, Venugopal exuded confidence of the DMK-led combine winning all 40 seats in TN and Puducherry and said the ‘bonding’ between the Congress and the DMK “is intact.”
