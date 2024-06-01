 Lok Sabha polls Phase 7: 26.3 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in 57 constituencies of 8 states : The Tribune India

Lok Sabha polls Phase 7: 26.3 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in 57 constituencies of 8 states

Polling is being held for 57 constituencies spread across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh

Lok Sabha polls Phase 7: 26.3 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in 57 constituencies of 8 states

Sadhus arrive to cast their votes at a polling booth in Varanasi on Saturday, PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 1

A voter turnout of 26.3 per cent was recorded till 11 am on Saturday in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission (EC) said. 

Polling is being held for 57 constituencies spread across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, including Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha.

The voting is being held in all 13 seats of Punjab and four of Himachal Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha and three in Jharkhand, besides Chandigarh.

Polling for the remaining 42 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and bypolls to six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh are also taking place simultaneously.

Till 11 am, the approximate polling percentage was 26.3, according to the EC's voter-turnout app.

A voter turnout of nearly 29.55 per cent was recorded in Jharkhand till 11 am. Uttar Pradesh logged a polling percentage of 28.02, West Bengal 28.1, Bihar 24.25 and Himachal Pradesh 31.92.

Punjab recorded a voter turnout of 23.91 per cent in the first four hours of polling while Chandigarh registered a voting percentage of 25.03. Odisha recorded around 22.64 per cent voting till 11 am.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from West Bengal as TMC and BJP workers clashed in various parts of the Jadavpur and Diamond Harbour constituencies.

Clashes broke out between supporters of the TMC, ISF and BJP in Jadavpur as the parties alleged that their polling agents were stopped from entering booths.

A confrontation erupted in Bhangar within the Jadavpur constituency between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Indian Secular Front (ISF) supporters, with allegations of crude bombs being hurled from both sides.

Police intervention ensued, triggering protests as both factions accused each other.

To quell the situation, security personnel resorted to a lathicharge and seized several crude bombs.

The voting began at 7 am. Voters were seen standing in queues in front of polling booths since early in the morning among severe heatwave conditions in several parts of the country. 

