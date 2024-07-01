Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Kharge targets government; raises Manipur, NEET-UG paper leak issues

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 1

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said there was no vision or direction in the President’s Address to Parliament and attacked the ruling party for only giving slogans and not doing development works.

Participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said the President’s speech has “ignored” the challenges faced by the country and has tried to hide the government’s failure.

He said there was no mention about the poor, Dalits and minorities in the President’s Address.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said Opposition parties talk about the plight of common man, while Modiji does only ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The Congress president also attacked the Prime Minister for not visiting Manipur, which has been burning from the last one year, and said he is an expert in only giving slogans.

Accusing PM Modi of trying to divide society through his speeches during the polls, he said no prime minister has done this before.

He also appealed to the Rajya Sabha chairman to put back statues of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar and that of other leaders in their original places in Parliament complex.

The Congress chief also raised the issue of alleged NEET irregularities and the airport roof collapse incident.

Meanwhile, Opposition members on Monday demanded a separate one-day discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in the Lok Sabha and staged a walkout after they sought a clear assurance from the government on the issue.

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha resumed with the Speaker urging Opposition members to allocate 16 hours for the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, emphasising that the discussion would extend into the late evening.

During the session, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted the importance of dedicating a full day to discuss the NEET issue, stating, “We wanted a one-day discussion on NEET as it is a very crucial issue affecting two crore students. The Parliament should give a message to the country and the students.”

However, the Speaker reiterated that the NEET issue could be addressed during the discussion on the President’s Address.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh intervened, pointing out that Parliament operates under specific rules and traditions, one of which is that no other issues are discussed during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. He urged the Speaker to adhere to this tradition and not take up other issues during the address.

Seizing on his comments, Gandhi and other opposition leaders insisted that the House discuss the issue after the debate on the motion of thanks and sought a specific assurance from the government.

“We can send a message from Parliament to the students that the issue of NEET is very important for us,” Gandhi said.

Speaker Om Birla said there was no convention of taking up any other discussion during the debate on the motion of thanks and members can give a separate notice for the discussion on NEET.

Opposition members were on their feet as the Speaker called on BJP member Anurag Thakur to initiate the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

Opposition members continued to insist on a categorical assurance from the government on having a separate discussion on NEET and staged a walkout.

Meanwhile, Rajya sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar refuses to admit notices to discuss irregularities and leaks in examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency. He recalled that President Droupadi Murmu, in her Address to the joint session of both Houses, had mentioned that the government was committed to fair investigations. —with PTI

