Lok Sabha Results 2024: If midway numbers hold, there may be many implications for individuals, parties, country

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, June 4

If the numbers midway in the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 hold good, there may be several implications for individual leaders, parties and the country on the whole.

Midway through the counting there are said to be many seats where margins between the winner and the first runner-up is 10,000 or less, according to reports. As they unfold over the next couple of hours, these tightly contested seats can sit either way, changing the entire colour and contour of the end results.

However, if they hold close to the trends as on the midway mark, they will certainly change the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is viewed or perceived currently, both within the party as well as in the NDA alliance, even though he may still get his third term. No one is invincible and the results may also change the way Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are viewed, say observers.

Apart from a change in dynamics within the BJP, the NDA allies like JD-U and LJP will emerge stronger. Plus, a decently strong opposition is needed for a healthy democracy and so are strong regional leaders and parties like TMC and Samajwadi Party.

Speculation about EVMs

On the larger front, a ‘no-400-plus NDA result’ will put to an end all the talk about “dictatorship, rigged elections and EVMs” and “prove once and for all that India is a strong democracy, which is rare if one sees countries across the world,” say observers.

The results will also show the people in power not to take things for granted and that real influence lies in smaller cities, towns and villages and their voice and distress matter. “Rural distress, economic hardships, joblessness need to be taken seriously by those in power. Because if people want to change the status quo, they will. Then issues like the Ram Mandir will not matter, they add.

