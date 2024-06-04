 Lok Sabha Results 2024: If midway numbers hold, there may be many implications for individuals, parties, country : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Lok Sabha Results 2024: If midway numbers hold, there may be many implications for individuals, parties, country
The Tribune Analysis

Lok Sabha Results 2024: If midway numbers hold, there may be many implications for individuals, parties, country

On the larger front, a ‘not-400-plus NDA result’ will put to an end all the talk about ‘dictatorship, rigged elections and EVMs’

Lok Sabha Results 2024: If midway numbers hold, there may be many implications for individuals, parties, country

Officials at a counting centre in Delhi. Reuters



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma 

Chandigarh, June 4

If the numbers midway in the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 hold good, there may be several implications for individual leaders, parties and the country on the whole.

Midway through the counting there are said to be many seats where margins between the winner and the first runner-up is 10,000 or less, according to reports. As they unfold over the next couple of hours, these tightly contested seats can sit either way, changing the entire colour and contour of the end results.

However, if they hold close to the trends as on the midway mark, they will certainly change the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is viewed or perceived currently, both within the party as well as in the NDA alliance, even though he may still get his third term. No one is invincible and the results may also change the way Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are viewed, say observers. 

Apart from a change in dynamics within the BJP, the NDA allies like JD-U and LJP will emerge stronger. Plus, a decently strong opposition is needed for a healthy democracy and so are strong regional leaders and parties like TMC and Samajwadi Party.

Speculation about EVMs   

On the larger front, a ‘no-400-plus NDA result’ will put to an end all the talk about “dictatorship, rigged elections and EVMs” and “prove once and for all that India is a strong democracy, which is rare if one sees countries across the world,” say observers.

The results will also show the people in power not to take things for granted and that real influence lies in smaller cities, towns and villages and their voice and distress matter. “Rural distress, economic hardships, joblessness need to be taken seriously by those in power. Because if people want to change the status quo, they will. Then issues like the Ram Mandir will not matter, they add. 

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP fails to open its account; Congress ahead in 6 seats, AAP 4; SAD 2

2
India

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Narendra Modi set to be PM for third term as opposition makes big gains

3
Punjab

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

4
India

Former BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under Official Secrets Act for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI

5
Haryana

IAS couple’s 27-year-old daughter jumps off 10th floor in south Mumbai; suicide note found

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress' Manish Tewari wins by 3,613 votes

7
Himachal

Himachal Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 Lok Sabha seats; Congress wins 4 of 6 bypoll seats

8
India

Air Canada announces expansion of its flight network to India by increasing seat capacity

9
Haryana

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Both Congress and BJP lead on 5 seats each

10
India

Lok Sabha poll counting: Narendra Modi eyes record-equalling feat, Opposition hopes for rebound

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 results LIVE updates: Counting for 543 seats gets under way

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Narendra Modi set to be PM for third term as opposition makes big gains

Leading: NDA 294; INDIA 231; Others 18

Punjab Election Results 2024 LIVE: Amid high stakes, fate of 328 candidates to be unlocked

Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP fails to open its account; Congress ahead in 6 seats, AAP 4; SAD 2

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 10 Haryana seats begins

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Both Congress and BJP lead on 5 seats each

BJP 5, Congress 5

Himachal Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting soon; confident BJP prepares sweets before counting of votes

Himachal Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 Lok Sabha seats; Congress wins 4 of 6 bypoll seats

Chandigarh Election Results 2024 LIVE: 'Accept it with respect', says Congress leader Manish Tewari

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress' Manish Tewari wins by 3,613 votes

Congress leading in Chandigarh


Cities

View All

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Celebrations to be low key if candidate wins: Parties

A village of migrants, Kullian has 1,271 registered voters

Amritsar-bound HRTC bus gutted in fire after tyre burst

Couple dies in mishap, close shave for son

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh Election Results 2024 LIVE: 'Accept it with respect', says Congress leader Manish Tewari

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress' Manish Tewari wins by 3,613 votes

Stage set for counting today

BJP, Congress gear up for celebrations

Anti-party activities : Congress expels 5 loyalists of ex-MP Bansal for 6 years

Section 144 imposed around counting centres in Panchkula

Delhi Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in 6, INDIA 1

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 7 seats; Manoj Tiwari ahead of Kanhaiya Kumar

Ahead of results, visits to temples, counting centres mark the day

Security tightened, 7,000 police personnel on duty in Delhi

Sure about 3rd term for Modi, BJP prepares for counting day

Delhi L-G forwards Raaj Kumar Anand’s resignation to President

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Congress, AAP, BJP locked in close contest, SAD faces uphill task

3-tier security at Kapurthala counting centres: DC

Security personnel take out flag march in Phagwara

Blood Donors’ Council launches booklet to honour philanthropist

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Party leaders, supporters gear up for celebrations

On pretext of drinking water, snatcher targets elderly woman

Residents of four villages to step up agitation against biogas plants

Man looted by six miscreants, one caught by people

District admn all geared up for counting today

District admn all geared up for counting today