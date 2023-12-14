Lok Sabha secretariat suspends 8 personnel for lapses in Parliament security breach case

New Delhi, December 14
The Lok Sabha secretariat on Thursday suspended eight personnel for the Parliament security breach on Wednesday.
Sources said the action was taken after a thorough review of the breach wherein two visitors -- Manoranjan D from Mysore and Sagar Sharma from Lucknow -- entered the Lok Sabha public gallery hiding smoke canisters probably in their shoes.
The two entered on the facilitation by BJP MP Prathap Simha from Mysore.
But the questions arise: how did they manage to carry a canister in the house; how did they overstay in Lok Sabha visitor gallery beyond the permissible time; why didn't any security person ask them to leave?
The two were overpowered by MPs.
The Lok Sabha is carrying out a detailed review of security.
Secretary General Utpal Kumar on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to conduct the review, which commenced on Thursday under a committee headed by the CRPF DG.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...