Lok Sabha secretariat suspends 8 personnel for lapses in Parliament security breach case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 14

The Lok Sabha secretariat on Thursday suspended eight personnel for the Parliament security breach on Wednesday.

Sources said the action was taken after a thorough review of the breach wherein two visitors -- Manoranjan D from Mysore and Sagar Sharma from Lucknow -- entered the Lok Sabha public gallery hiding smoke canisters probably in their shoes.

The two entered on the facilitation by BJP MP Prathap Simha from Mysore.

But the questions arise: how did they manage to carry a canister in the house; how did they overstay in Lok Sabha visitor gallery beyond the permissible time; why didn't any security person ask them to leave?

The two were overpowered by MPs.

The Lok Sabha is carrying out a detailed review of security.

Secretary General Utpal Kumar on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to conduct the review, which commenced on Thursday under a committee headed by the CRPF DG.

#Lok Sabha #Lucknow