Lok Sabha Speaker expunges controversial remarks by DMK MP

New Delhi, December 6
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expunged the remarks made by a DMK MP in the House to describe Hindi heartland states.
DNV Senthil Kumar had on Tuesday triggered a row by using a pejorative to describe Hindi heartland states while attacking the ruling BJP.
He later apologised for his remarks.
"Commenting on the results of the five recent state assembly elections, I have used a word in a inappropriate way. Not using that term with any intent, I apologise for sending the wrong meaning across," he posted on X.
Senior BJP leader Sushil Modi said Kumar had hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus by his remarks.
