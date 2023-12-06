Lok Sabha Speaker expunges controversial remarks by DMK MP

PTI

New Delhi, December 6

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expunged the remarks made by a DMK MP in the House to describe Hindi heartland states.

DNV Senthil Kumar had on Tuesday triggered a row by using a pejorative to describe Hindi heartland states while attacking the ruling BJP.

He later apologised for his remarks.

"Commenting on the results of the five recent state assembly elections, I have used a word in a inappropriate way. Not using that term with any intent, I apologise for sending the wrong meaning across," he posted on X.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Modi said Kumar had hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus by his remarks.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Om Birla