Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla amends rules; bars members from raising slogans during oath

New Delhi, July 3
With some Lok Sabha members resorting to sloganeering during oath taking, Speaker Om Birla has amended the rule which now bars MPs-elect from adding any remark to the oath as members of the House.
Birla added a fresh clause to 'Direction 1' to the 'Directions by the Speaker' for regulating certain matters related to the functioning of the House that are not specifically provided in the rules.
According to the amendment to 'Direction 1', the new clause 3 now states that a member shall make and subscribe oath or affirmation, and “shall not use any word or expression or make any remark as a prefix or suffix to the form of oath or affirmation”.
The amendment came against the backdrop of several members raising slogans like “Jai Samvidhan” and “Jai Hindu Rashtra” while taking oath last week.
One member had also raised the slogan ‘Jai Palestine’, which too was objected to by several members. The Speaker had urged the members to stick to the prescribed format but in vain.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged several members used the solemn occasion of taking oath or making affirmation to send a political message.
The slogans also led to a war of words between the treasury and the opposition benches on June 24 and 25.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Champai Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren stakes claim to form government
Earlier in the day, leaders and MLAs of the ruling coalition...
ED to move Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court's bail to Hemant Soren
High Court had said there was 'reason to believe' that Soren...
Conspiracy or accident: CM Adityanath announces judicial inquiry into Hathras stampede, preacher says ready for probe
The police also file a First Information Report against the ...
Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s preliminary report
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sikandra Rao submitted the prelimi...
NEET-UG leak case: CBI arrests co-conspirator from Dhanbad
The CBI had developed intelligence about Jharkhand-based mod...