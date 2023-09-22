Lok Sabha Speaker warns BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri of strict action over remarks in House

New Delhi, September 22
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took “serious note” of certain objectionable remarks made by BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri in the House and warned him of “strict action” if such behaviour is repeated in the future, officials said.
Bidhuri’s remarks targeting Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Kunwar Danish Ali during a discussion on the “success of Chandrayaan-3” in the Lok Sabha triggered a furore, with Opposition leaders calling for strict action against him.
The officials said the Speaker has warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of strict action if such behaviour is repeated.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret in the House immediately after Bidhuri made the objectionable remarks on Thursday night.
