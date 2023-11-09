Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra: MP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 8

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday claimed that the Lokpal had ordered a CBI probe against Mahua Moitra, prompting the Trinamool MP to respond by saying that the investigating agency was welcome to “come and count my shoes”. In a post on X, Dubey said the probe had been ordered against Moitra after he complained to the anti-corruption body regarding the “cash-for-query” allegations.

Hitting back, Moitra wrote on X that the CBI should first file an FIR on the Rs 13,000-crore Adani coal “scam”.

“Very happy to know Modiji’s Lokpal exists and has been spurred into action by specially bred pit bulls. Also godi media, why not ask the Lokpal’s office to release a statement on referral? A bit humiliating for the Lokpal office to outsource such important announcements to canine farms, eh?” Moitra wrote.

Last month, Dubey had complained about Moitra to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that the TMC MP accepted bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament on his behalf to target PM Narendra Modi and the Adani Group. The ethics committee of the Lok Sabha is probing the allegations.The committee will meet on November 9 to adopt a draft report on the cash-for-query allegations against the TMC MP.

#BJP #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Gautam Adani