Lookout notice for JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in sexual abuse case

Aksheev Thakur
New Delhi, May 2
With JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna failing to appear before a special investigation team (SIT) probing the allegations of sexual abuse against him, a lookout circular has been issued against the Karnataka youth leader.
Wasn’t given clearance to travel abroad
Prajwal Revanna fled to Germany on a diplomatic passport after being at the centre of sexual abuse allegations, and he had neither sought nor was given political clearance by the Ministry of External Affairs, as is required by parliamentarians, the MEA said.
Prajwal’s father and Holenarasipur MLA HD Revanna, who is a co-accused in the sexual abuse case, meanwhile, approached the People’s Representative Court in Bengaluru today seeking anticipatory bail after the SIT had summoned him too on April 30.
Rejecting all the allegations, HD Revanna said, “I will not speak about it now.” On Wednesday, Prajwal had sought seven days to appear before the SIT.
A police officer who is part of the SIT said, “A lookout circular has been issued at all immigration points to detain Prajwal (who is abroad). As soon as he enters India, he will be detained. It is a standard operating procedure to issue a lookout notice.”
A case was registered by the Holenarasipur town police on April 28 after pen drives with 2,967 files went viral in Hassan Lok Sabha constituency.
A 47-year-old woman filed a police complaint alleging she was sexually abused by Prajwal and his father HD Revanna.
Prajwal and HD Revanna have been booked under Sections 354(a) (sexual harassment), 354(d) (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the IPC.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah wrote to PM Narendra Modi on May 1, urging the Centre to cancel Prajwal’s diplomatic passport and ensure his return by making use of diplomatic and police channels.
