‘Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian’, NCP’s Jitendra Awhad says at a Maharashtra event; raises controversy

Ahmednagar, January 4
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad has courted a controversy with his statements on Lord Ram.
Awhad on Wednesday claimed that Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian, contrary to common belief.
This comes a day after BJP MLA Ram Kadam urged the Maharashtra government for a one-day ban on alcohol and meat on the Ayodhya consecration ceremony day on January 22.
"Ram is ours. Ram belongs to the Bahujans. Ram was not a vegetarian, he was a non-vegetarian," Awhad said while addressing an event in Maharashtra's Shirdi on Wednesday.
Awhad said, "Where would a person living in the forest for 14 years go to find vegetarian food?"
