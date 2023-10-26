Loss of civilian lives in Israel-Palestine conflict worrisome: India at UNSC

Tribune News Service

India has voiced deep concern over the deteriorating security situation and large-scale loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, urging the parties to work towards creating conditions necessary for peace and restarting direct negotiations through de-escalation and ending violence.

Breaking with the past tradition, India did not mention the need for a ceasefire, which was underlined by all countries of the Global South and by some developed nations such as Japan as well. It is on the issues of a ceasefire and condemnation of Hamas that the UNSC has been unable to approve a resolution on the conflict, which will soon enter into its third week.

India, in its statement, avoided both. Its statement, “urging the parties to work towards creating conditions necessary for peace and for restarting direct negotiations, including through de-escalation and eschewing violence”, could at a stretch be seen as advocating a ceasefire.

“India is deeply concerned at the deteriorating security situation and large-scale loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict. The mounting humanitarian crisis is equally alarming,” said India’s Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN R Ravindra at a UN Security Council’s emergency meeting on the situation in the Middle East. He said the escalation of hostilities in the region had only exacerbated the dire humanitarian situation and had once again underscored the fragile nature of the ceasefire. “Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. All parties must protect civilians, especially women and children. The unfolding humanitarian crisis needs to be addressed,” Ravindra said. “We stood in solidarity with Israel at their moment of crisis when they were facing these terror attacks...” he said.

