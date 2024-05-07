Lost father, 10-year-old sells rolls, wins hearts

Samad Hoque
New Delhi, May 6
A 10-year-old Delhi boy is winning hearts for the resilience he has shown in the face of extreme adversity. After losing his father to tuberculosis on April 14, Jaspreet Singh has taken upon himself the role of the family breadwinner and taken control of his father’s food stall in Tilak Nagar.
“I learnt making rolls from my father,” says Jaspreet, the unassuming child who goes to school by the day and works at his stall in the evening.
Talking to The Tribune, his aunt Suman said Jaspreet’s mother left the family after her husband’s death and the two children were now under her care. “My son decided to mentor him,” she said as Jaspreet goes about his daily business of warming and serving a range of rolls and wraps.
The child flashes the most incredible smile at his customers as they gather around his cart. Jaspreet says he does not wish to be a burden on anyone. He is making waves on social media. Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group, promised to fund his education.
Courage, thy name is Jaspreet.— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 6, 2024
But his education shouldn’t suffer.
I believe, he’s in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. If anyone has access to his contact number please do share it.
The Mahindra foundation team will explore how we can support his education.
pic.twitter.com/MkYpJmvlPG
