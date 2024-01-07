Lost hope, better to die in jail, Jet’s Goyal tells court with folded hands

PTI

Mumbai, January 6

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, an accused in the alleged fraud of Rs 538 crore at Canara Bank, today told a special court here with “folded hands” that he had “lost every hope of life” and it will be “better if he dies in jail” than living in his present condition.

The septuagenarian, who turned teary-eyed, submitted that he misses his wife Anita very badly and said she is in the advanced stage of cancer, according to court records.

The ED arrested Goyal on September 1 last year in the alleged fraud. He is currently in judicial custody at Arthur Road jail. He had moved a bail application before special judge MG Desphande. He was produced before the court today and during proceedings he requested for a few minutes of personal hearing, which the judge allowed.

