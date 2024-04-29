 Lovely’s resignation exposes cracks in Congress-AAP alliance : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Lovely’s resignation exposes cracks in Congress-AAP alliance

Lovely’s resignation exposes cracks in Congress-AAP alliance

Lovely’s resignation exposes cracks in Congress-AAP alliance


Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, April 28

The resignation of Delhi Congress president Arvinder Lovely has put the spotlight on the Congress-AAP coalition worked out by the two parties to contest the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

Lovely’s exit has come on the heels of the resignation of another senior leader, Rajkumar Chauhan, from the Congress. While the Congress and AAP failed to arrive at an electoral understanding in Punjab, the seat agreement reached by the two parties in Delhi was projected as the success story of the INDIA bloc, the Opposition alliance cobbled up to take on the BJP in the general elections.

Exit follows Chauhan’s departure

  • Delhi Congress president Arvinder Lovely’s exit comes close on the heels of the resignation of another senior leader, Rajkumar Chauhan, from the Congress
  • While the Congress and AAP failed to arrive at an electoral understanding in Punjab, the seat agreement reached by the two parties in Delhi was projected as the success story of the INDIA bloc, the Oppon alliance cobbled up to take on the BJP in the LS polls

But the two back-to-back resignations by two senior leaders of Congress have given an opportunity to the two parties’ political opponents to claim that the alliance is doing the parties more harm than good. The political adversaries claim that more resignations by Delhi Congress leaders will follow.

In his resignation letter, Lovely has cited the alliance with the AAP as the primary reason for his quitting the Congress.

Lovely, sources said, wanted to contest from the north-east Delhi seat. Congress, however, gave the ticket for the seat to former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar.

Chauhan, a four-time MLA from Mangolpuri who served in the Delhi Cabinet under Sheila Dikshit three times, left Congress after the ticket for the Delhi North West constituency seat was given to Udit Raj.

Chauhan’s resignation on April 25 came two days after a group of Congress workers staged a protest at the Delhi Congress office against Udit Raj’s candidature, calling him a “turncoat” and an “outsider” when Raj and the two other candidates were addressing the media.

Udit Raj alleged that the protest was mobilised by Chauhan. He previously quit the Congress in 2019 when the party did not give him a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls, but rejoined the party for the 2020 Delhi assembly polls.

Congress has already accepted the resignation letter given by Lovely. Lovely had earlier also resigned from the Congress, joined the BJP, and then again returned to the Congress.

The Congress is contesting three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is contesting four seats. Congress has fielded youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar from the north east, former MP JP Agrawal from Chandni Chowk, and former MP Udit Raj from north west.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

2
Delhi

Election Commission asks AAP to modify Lok Sabha election campaign song; party cries foul

3
Punjab

Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib

4
Diaspora

'Indian-origin doctor who drove Tesla off cliff experienced ‘psychotic' break'

5
Trending

Vistara airlines responds to actress Aditi Rao Hydari’s ‘airport circus’ comment

6
Bathinda

Ruckus forces Harsimrat Badal to cut short speech at SAD youth workers' rally in Bathinda

7
Himachal

Want world to know about 'Chinese repression': Tibetan girl who was jailed for demanding 'Free Tibet'

8
India

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe into 'sex scandal' involving ex-PM Deve Gowda’s grandson

9
J & K

Village defence guard killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K's Udhampur; massive search operation on

10
Sports

Sanju Samson sends message to national selectors with blistering knock against LSG

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah

Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah

The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...

3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Zahid and Ravi were known to a woman, who too was present at...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Include stray dog issue in poll manifesto: Residents to candidates

Post conclusion of events, organisers leave heaps of garbage at public places

Amritsar MC sanitation workers’ demands to be fulfilled

Residents to protest dumping of waste into Tung Dhab drain

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals slug it out on social media platforms

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals in Chandigarh slug it out on social media platforms

Chandigarh: Ex-MC poll coordinator of Congress now bats for BJP

What BJP did with ‘4-engine’ govt in 10 years, asks Manish Tewari

Congress wants to get power with false promises: Sanjay Tandon

Congress leaders join BJP with scores of workers

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Delhi Congress chief Lovely resigns

AAP-Congress alliance falling apart: Sachdeva

Wife ‘denied’ permission to meet Kejriwal, alleges AAP

Kejriwal arrest a conspiracy to weaken Opposition: Bhardwaj

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Over 2.90 lakh MT wheat procured from mandis

SDM reviews wheat procurement

Hit by car, man dies

Ludhiana youth held for kidnapping minor

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

Vendors seek accountability of candidates on promises

High lemon price leaves a sour taste

No respite from traffic bottlenecks on roads in old city areas

Health employee absent from duty but drawing salary

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Motorcycle-borne persons attack SAD BC wing chief

Deposit licensed weapons by May 6, says ADM