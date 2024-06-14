 LS Speaker's election on Jun 26; candidates can be proposed till Jun 25 noon : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • LS Speaker's election on Jun 26; candidates can be proposed till Jun 25 noon

LS Speaker's election on Jun 26; candidates can be proposed till Jun 25 noon

The 18th Lok Sabha will meet for the first time on June 24 and the session will conclude on July 3.

LS Speaker's election on Jun 26; candidates can be proposed till Jun 25 noon

On June 27, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, June 12

The Lok Sabha will elect its new Speaker on June 26 for which notices for motions supporting candidates can be submitted by members by 12 noon a day prior, the Lok Sabha secretariat said on Thursday.

The 18th Lok Sabha will meet for the first time on June 24 and the session will conclude on July 3.

At any time before 12 noon on the day preceding the date fixed for the election, any member can give notice in writing to the secretary general of a motion supporting another member for the office of the speaker, a Lok Sabha bulletin noted.

"In the present case, notices of motions for the election of the Speaker can be given before 12 noon on Tuesday, June 25," it explained.

While first two days will be devoted for oath taking of newly-elected members, June 26 has been fixed for the election of the speaker.

On June 27, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The notice for the motion has to be seconded by a third member. Also, it has to be accompanied by a statement by the candidate contesting the poll that he or she is willing to serve as Speaker if elected.

A member cannot propose one's own name, or second a motion, the secretariat pointed out, citing rules.

A member in whose name a motion stands on the list of business will, unless makes a statement conveying unwillingness to move it, will move the motion when called upon to do so, it said.

The motions which have been moved and duly seconded will be put one by one in the order in which they have been moved, and decided, if necessary, by a division.

If any motion is carried (adopted), the person presiding the proceedings (a pro-tem speaker) will declare that the member proposed in the motion which has been carried has been chosen as the Speaker of the House.

The other motions will become infructuous.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Chandigarh administration fails to get house occupied by Beant Singh’s kin vacated

2
Entertainment

Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh’s decision of keeping his marriage a secret, it’s about ‘keeping family safe'

3
Ludhiana

Orange alert issued in Ludhiana

4
Punjab

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail, no Cabinet rejig for now

6
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh dam levels up as May heat hastens glacier melt

7
India

NEET-UG row: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates cancelled, students to be given option to take retest on June 23, Centre tells Supreme Court

8
Delhi

Water crisis: Delhi Government blames Haryana for tanker mafia

9
Trending

Mumbai doctor orders ice-cream online, stunned to find 'human finger' in it

10
Punjab

Stop taking Indians in army, Russia told

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Top News

P K Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM Modi; Ajit Doval reappointed National Security Adviser

Spymaster Ajit Doval reappointed National Security Adviser; PK Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM

Doval has become the first NSA to be appointed to the key po...

Fire tragedy: Kuwait identifies bodies of 45 Indians, 3 Filipino nationals; vows to promptly investigate the incident

Fire tragedy: Kuwait identifies bodies of 45 Indians, 3 Filipino nationals; New Delhi sending C-130J aircraft to bring back mortal remains of Indians

At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injure...

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

Rupinder Singh expressed excitement at the opportunity of se...

‘Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities’: PM Modi reviews J-K security situation, speaks to key officials

‘Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities’: PM Modi reviews J-K security situation, speaks to key officials

Terrorists have struck in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts o...

Decision to award grace marks to 1,563 candidates of NEET-UG by NTA is withdrawn, Centre tells Supreme Court

NEET-UG row: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates cancelled, students to be given option to take retest on June 23, Centre tells Supreme Court

Terming the NTA Grievance Redressal Committee’s recommendati...


Cities

View All

Gurdaspur DC acts tough, orders probe by SDM into repeated fire incidents

Gurdaspur DC acts tough, orders probe by SDM into repeated fire incidents

21 cellphones recovered from Amritsar Central Jail in search operation

Bishnoi group members fire at businessman’s house

Five hurt in firing at Bhaini Massa Singh village

Firing incident: Advocate sent to police remand

Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Damdama Sahib

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh fails to get house occupied by Beant Singh’s kin vacated

Chandigarh administration fails to get house occupied by Beant Singh’s kin vacated

IIT Mandi study warns of cancer-causing toxic metals in Baddi-Barotiwala groundwater

Crematorium plans: Rs 30 lakh for upkeep of meditation centre, Rs 50 lakh for landscaping

Tribune Chowk flyover: Ministry seeks fresh estimates

Punjab Police arrest operative of jailed gangster Deepak Tinu

Delhi Police create fake Instagram handle to honey trap criminal evading arrest for a decade

Delhi Police create fake Instagram handle to honey trap criminal evading arrest for a decade

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Delhi Government to approach Upper Yamuna River Board for additional 150 cusecs water

Water crisis: Delhi Government blames Haryana for tanker mafia

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court warns Himachal Pradesh of contempt of court action for flip-flop

AAP leaders Atishi, Raghav Chadha meet Kejriwal in Tihar jail; get directions to curb water, power crises

Tragedy hits family ahead of wedding

Jalandhar: Tragedy hits family ahead of wedding

BJP weighing chances of fielding Vijay Sampla as its bypoll candidate

Fire breaks out at GST Bhawan, showroom

Youth held for raping minor

Publishers issued directives about campaign material

Minister’s intervention sought in resolving Ahmedgarh’s solid waste disposal woes

Minister’s intervention sought in resolving Ahmedgarh’s solid waste disposal woes

World Bank team reviews agri-education project at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Padma Shri awardee Surjit Patar, his rich oeuvre commemorated at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

GADVASU hosts workshop on biosecurity at vet hospitals

2 years on, Doraha Community Health Centre awaits inauguration

Cops crack 2 cases of murder in Patiala, man held

Cops crack 2 cases of murder in Patiala, man held

Punjab police praised for sending mortal remains of Nagaland constable in time