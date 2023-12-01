Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes over as GOC-in-C, Army Training Command

Chandigarh, December 1
Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh took over as the 24th General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Shimla-based Army Training Command on December 1.
Prior to this, he was serving as Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Policy, Planning and Force Development. He succeeds Lt Gen Surinder Singh Mahal, who has superannuated.
An alumnus of Sainik School Kapurthala, National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh was commissioned into 19 Madras in December 1986.
He commanded his battalion in an intense counter-insurgency environment in Jammu and Kashmir, an infantry brigade on the Line of Control, an infantry division as part of a strike corps and a corps deployed along the Line of Control in counter insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir.
Besides varied staff appointments in corps and commands along the western front and in the counter insurgency operations environment, he has been an Instructor at the Indian Military Academy and Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan. He has attended the National Defence College course in Thailand.
Lt Gen Manjinder is the Colonel of the Madras Regiment and has been decorated with the Yudh Seva Medal and Vishist Seva Medal.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India proposes to host UN climate conference in 2028; launches Green Credit Initiative
PM Modi calls for maintaining balance between mitigation and...
Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km
The decision amounts to creating a parallel jurisdiction, ta...
48 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat; students, staff evacuated
No suspicious objects have been found yet, say police
Haryana gets High Court nod to proceed with Scheduled Castes reservation in promotions
Reservation was to be granted in all the cadres of Group A a...
Above-normal temperatures in most parts of country in December, says IMD
‘Monthly rainfall is most likely to be above normal across t...