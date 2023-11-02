Lt Gen Seth takes over SW command

New Delhi: Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth on Wednesday took over as Commander of the South-Western Command in Jaipur. The command’s units — all facing westwards — are tasked in large parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.
Lieutenant Seth commissioned into 2nd Lancers has commanded the Skinner’s Horse (1 Horse) Regiment. TNS
Bangladesh air force team visits Dimapur
New Delhi: A delegation of the Bangladesh air force visited the Dimapur air base in Nagaland, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. The Bangladesh air force came into being with one Chetak helicopter, one armed Otter aircraft and one Dakota. It was raised on September 28, 1971, a good two months before the 1971 India-Pakistan war to liberate Bangladesh. TNS
Kozhikode named ‘City of Literature’ by Unesco
new delhi: Kozhikode, renowned for its cultural richness and the base of literary greats like the late SK Pottakkad, has been awarded the esteemed title of ‘City of Literature’ by Unesco. TNS
SC asks Teesta, husband to cooperate in inquiry
New Delhi: The SC has asked activist Teesta Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand to cooperate with Gujarat Police in probing the case filed against them over alleged misappropriation of funds. PTI
Indian student stabbed at US gym, condition critical
Washington: A 24-year-old Indian computer science student, P Varun Raj, was stabbed by a man at a gym in Valparaiso city in the US state of Indiana and is said to be in a critical condition.
