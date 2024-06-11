Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi named new Army chief

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, June 11
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi will be the next Chief of the Army succeeding incumbent Gen Manoj Pande.
Lt Gen Dwivedi is presently serving as Vice Chief of the Army Staff. Gen Pande will retire on June 30.
The Modi Government in its previous tenure had extended the term of General Manoj Pande, who was retiring on May 31, by a period of one month.
General Dwivedi has commanded the Northern Command of the Indian Army.
He was commissioned into the Jammu & Kashmir Rifles of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984.
During his long service of over 40 years, he has served in a variety of command, staff, instructional and foreign appointments.
He commanded the 18th battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.
He has commanded The 9 Corps of the Indian Army headquartered at Yol near Palampur in Himachal Pradesh that is dual tasked to China and Pakistan.
He is an aalumnus of the Sainik School Rewa, National Defence College, and US Army War College.
The General was conferred “Distinguished Fellow” in the coveted at USA War Collage, Carlisle, in the US. He holds a M.Phil in Defence and Management Studies and two master's degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science.
