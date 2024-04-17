Lucknow’s Aditya Srivastava tops UPSC exam, Animesh Pradhan second

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 16

The UPSC on Tuesday declared the results of the Civil Services Exam 2023. Aditya Srivastava, who has done BTech in electrical engineering from IIT Kanpur, secured the top rank.

Srivastava, who hails from Lucknow, qualified the exam with electrical engineering as his optional subject. He had also topped in Class XII by obtaining 95 per cent marks. Currently, he is undergoing IPS training at Hyderabad Police Academy. He previously worked with Goldman Sachs in Bengaluru for 15 months.

Animesh Pradhan, a BTech graduate in computer science from NIT Rourkela, secured the second rank with sociology as his optional subject.

Donuru Ananya Reddy, a BA Hons graduate in geography from Miranda House, Delhi University, stood third with anthropology as her optional subject. K Sidharth Ramkumar, BArch from College of Architecture, Trivandrum, secured the fourth rank with anthropology as his optional subject.

Ruhani, a BA Hons graduate in economics from St Stephens College, Delhi University, secured the fifth rank with economics as her optional subject. This year, 31 candidates from Jamia Millia Islamia, 11 of them girls, have cleared the Civil Services exam.

A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the exam and have been recommended for different Central Government services, the UPSC said. As many as 115 are from economically weaker section, while 303, 165 and 86 belong to the OBC, SC and ST categories respectively. The remaining 347 are from the general category.

In Haryana, Jhajjar's Shaurya Arora (24) has obtained 14th rank. PCS officer Dr Gurleen of Jalandhar in Punjab has bagged 30th rank.

