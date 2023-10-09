 Madhya Pradesh: All 57 candidates in BJP 4th list are sitting MLAs, 24 of them ministers; Chouhan in Budhni fray : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Madhya Pradesh: All 57 candidates in BJP 4th list are sitting MLAs, 24 of them ministers; Chouhan in Budhni fray

Madhya Pradesh: All 57 candidates in BJP 4th list are sitting MLAs, 24 of them ministers; Chouhan in Budhni fray

Polling for Madhya Pradesh's 230-member assembly will be held in a single phase on November 17

Madhya Pradesh: All 57 candidates in BJP 4th list are sitting MLAs, 24 of them ministers; Chouhan in Budhni fray

BJP National President JP Nadda with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. PTI File



PTI

Bhopal, October 9

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest from his traditional Budhni seat, while his cabinet colleague Narottam Mishra will be in the fray from Datia as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released a fourth list of 57 candidates -- all sitting MLAs -- for the next month's assembly elections.

The list, which has names of 24 state ministers, was released hours after the Election Commission announced assembly poll dates for Madhya Pradesh and four other states. Polling for Madhya Pradesh's 230-member assembly will be held in a single phase on November 17 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

With this, the ruling BJP has so far declared candidates for 136 seats. Earlier, the BJP had announced 79 candidates, including two lists of 39 each, and another list of one nominee.

All those figuring in the fourth list are sitting legislators, including ministers.

Besides Chouhan from Budhni in Sehore district, the BJP has fielded assembly speaker Girish Gautam from Deotalab in Rewa district.

The BJP has given poll tickets to 24 state ministers, including home minister Mishra (Datia), Arvind Singh Bhadoria (Ater), Vishvas Sarang (Narela, Bhopal), Prayuman Singh Tomar (Gwalior), Bharat Singh Kushwah (Gwalior Rural), Bhupendra Singh (Khurai), Kamal Patel (Harda), Govind Singh Rajput (Surkhi), Gopal Bhargava (Rehli), Rahul Singh Lodhi (Khargapur), Brajendra Pratap Singh (Panna), Rajendra Shukla (Rewa), Bisahulal Singh (Anuppur), Meena Singh (Manpur), Prabhuram Choudhary (Sanchi), Vijay Shah (Harsud), Prem Singh Patel (Barwani), Rajvardhan Singh (Badnawar), Tulsiram Silawat (Sanver), Mohan Yadav (Ujjain South), Jagdish Devda (Malhargarh), Hardeep Singh Dang (Suwasara), Ramkishore Kaware (Paraswada) and Om Prakash Saklecha (Jawad).

From Bhopal district, the party has renominated its candidates, including Rameshwar Sharma (Huzur), Krishna Gour (Govindpura) and Vishnu Khatri (Berasia).

Other candidates in the list include Pradeep Laria (Naryaoli), Shailendra Jain (Sagar), Padhuman Singh Lodhi (Malhara), Vikram Singh (Rampur Baghelan), Divyaraj Singh (Sirmour), Pradeep Patel (Mauganj), Shardendu Tiwari (Churhat), Manisha Singh (Jaisinghnagar), Jaisingh Maravi (Jaitpur), Sanjay Satyendra Pathak (Vijayraghavgarh), Sandip Jaiswal (Murwara), Ajay Vishnoi (Patan), Ashok Rohani (Jabalpur Cantonment), Sushil Kumar Tiwari (Panagar), Dinesh Munmun Rai (Seoni), Yogesh Pandagre (Amla), Vijaypal Singh (Sohagpur), Rampal Singh (Silwani), Umakant Sharma (Sironj), Karan Singh Verma (Ichhawar), Gayatriraje Pawar (Dewas), Manoj Chaudhary (Hatpipliya), Ashish Govind Sharma (Khategaon), Ramesh Mendola (Indore-2), Malini Laxman Singh Gaud (Indore-4), Chetanya Kumar Kashyap (Ratlam City) and Yashpal Singh Sisodia (Mandsaur).

In the second list announced late last month, the saffron party had fielded seven Lok Sabha MPs, including Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar (candidate from Dimni), Prahlad Patel (Narasingpur), Faggan Singh Kulaste (Niwas -- an ST reserved seat) as well as BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (Indore-1).

The BJP seat tally had reduced to 109 in the 2018 assembly polls from 165 in 2013. On the other hand, the Congress won 114 seats in the 230-member House and formed a coalition government under its veteran leader Kamal Nath with the support of Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and independent MLAs.

The Nath government, however, collapsed after 15 months when a section of Congress MLAs, most of them loyal to Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, quit the party and joined the BJP.

The saffron party returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking over as chief minister for a record fourth term.  

#BJP #Madhya Pradesh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

US excludes Hindu body from inter-faith meetings

2
Delhi

Kejriwal inaugurates country's largest construction, demolition waste recycling plant in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

3
World

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

4
World

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

5
Diaspora

Independent blogger alleges China hand in Nijjar killing in Canada

6
World

Israel battles Hamas militants as country's death toll from mass incursion reaches 600

7
India

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

8
Jalandhar

6 members of a family die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

9
World

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

10
J & K

LAHDC-Kargil polls: National Conference, Congress alliance crosses half-way mark; counting still underway

Don't Miss

View All
65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Top News

Israel’s Defence Minister orders ‘complete siege’ of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

Israel's Defence Minister orders 'complete siege' of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

Israel and Egypt have imposed various levels of blockade on ...

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

Negotiations on to ensure freedom of Israeli women and child...

Indian national injured in rocket attack in Israel, condition stable

Indian national injured in Hamas attack on Israel

The Indian mission reached out to her for support and has be...

Elections dates to 5 states to be announced shortly

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

Rajasthan to vote on Nov 23; Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram on N...

Farewell of BJP has been announced: Kharge on poll schedule for five state

Farewell to BJP has been announced: Kharge on poll schedule for 5 states


Cities

View All

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC appoints ward in-charges to resolve residents’ complaints

Farm fire count nears 1,000, Amritsar tops with 57% cases

Railway officials reunite child lost in Sachkhand Express with parents

Ward watch: Streets dug up for laying sewer trouble Karampura residents

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Will use Bathinda thermal plant land for public projects, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

SYL canal issue: Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers marching towards Raj Bhavan

SYL canal issue: Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers marching towards Raj Bhavan

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

Nod awaited, agency starts building EV charging stations in Chandigarh

Cultural events mark Day 2 of PU Zonal Youth Festival

Open house: Besides sterilisation, what steps should Chandigarh Admn, MC take to address the issue of stray dogs?

Case bogus, not a penny came from China: NewsClick boss Prabir Purkayastha tells Delhi High Court

Case bogus, not a penny came from China: NewsClick boss Prabir Purkayastha tells Delhi High Court

Man held at Delhi airport for misbehaving with passengers, damaging Cairo flight seats

Plumber dies after getting stuck in lift in Delhi

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

AAP leaders, workers join BJP

6 die as fire engulfs house in Punjab’s Jalandhar

6 members of a family die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

2 of family die as fire breaks out in house in Jalandhar

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

High Court disposes of petition in Nakodar police firing case of 1986

Over 3K run to raise awareness on drug abuse

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Khanna police go digital way, get 10 e-challaning machines

Close shave as pvt bus catches fire

Stop politics in name of SYL canal, BKU tells Centre, state government

Dhoka Mohalla residents demand measures to prevent floods

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Punjab parties rake up SYL issue to sway voters

Patiala: Mobile phones found on jail premises, five cases registered

Sahit Sabha releases book

Air Force Day celebrated