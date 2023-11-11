 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases manifesto; promises LPG cylinder at Rs 450, free education up to Class 12, higher MSP : The Tribune India

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases manifesto; promises LPG cylinder at Rs 450, free education up to Class 12, higher MSP

96-page ‘Sankalp Patra’ was released by party president J P Nadda in Bhopal

BJP chief JP Nadda, along with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouban and others, releases election manifesto ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Bhopal on November 11, 2023. PTI



PTI

Bhopal, November 11

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 17 Assembly elections which promised, among other things, cooking gas cylinder at Rs 450 for beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna and Ujjwala schemes and free education up to the post-graduation level for girls from poor families.

Higher minimum support price (MSP) for wheat and paddy, houses for the beneficiaries of Ladli Behna scheme and free education up to Class 12 for poor students were among other salient promises.

The 96-page ‘Sankalp Patra’ (vision document) was released here by BJP president J P Nadda, along with the party’s state chief V D Sharma, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others.

The promises were “Modi Ki Guarantee and BJP Ka Bharosa,” the party said.

The manifesto promised an MSP of Rs 2,700 per quintal for wheat and Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy. Notably, the Congress has promised MSP of Rs 2,600 for wheat.

The PM Kisan Samman and CM Kisan Kalyan Yojana, under which farmers get a total of Rs 12,000 per year, would continue, the BJP manifesto said.

It also promised houses for the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna programme and job or self-employment opportunity for at least one member of every family.

The party’s government will set up technological institutes on the lines of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and medical institutions on the lines of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madhya Pradesh, the document said.

Six new expressways would be constructed in the state, it promised.

A budget of Rs 3 lakh crore would be provided for the empowerment of tribal communities, the manifesto said.

Along with free education upto Class 12, it also promised to pay Rs 1,200 per year to every student for uniform, books and school bags.

Free ration for the poor under the public distribution system will continue for five years (as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently), houses will be provided to all eligible families under the PM Awas Yojana, and the “CM Jan Awas Yojana” will be launched, it said.

Besides foodgrains, mustard oil, pulses and sugar will be provided at subsidised rates, the manifesto said.

The BJP also promised to develop 13 cultural “Lok” or corridors and renovate the Shakti-Peeths including Sharada Shakti Peeth at Maihar and Harsiddhi Mata Shakti Peeth in Ujjain.

The economy of Madhya Pradesh will be expanded to Rs 45 lakh crore in seven years to make it one of the top three economies in the country, the manifesto said.

It also promised to double the income of the people and bring in investments of Rs 20 lakh crore.

A medical college will be set up in every Lok Sabha constituency and 2,000 medical course seats will be added, the manifesto said, besides promising to set up a nursing college in every district.

A national defence university will be set up in Bhopal and the police commissionerate system will be implemented in Jabalpur and Gwalior, the party promised.

A hundred units of electricity will be provided at Rs 100 under the Atal Griha Jyoti Yojana, it said.

The ruling party’s other promises included renovation of 80 railway stations, hike in the purchase rate of tendu leaves to Rs 4,000 per bag, Rs 20,000 crore investment in the health sector and development of industrial corridors along expressways to generate 4.5 lakh jobs.

Nadda said the BJP is the only party which monitors and ensures implementation of its manifestos.

State unit chief Sharma said a committee prepared the manifesto after holding discussions and seeking suggestions from all sections of society including intellectuals.

The manifesto incorporates the people’s aspirations, he said, adding that some seven lakh suggestions were received in the boxes provided during the party’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra, a mass-contact programme.

Chief minister Chouhan said the Congress was wondering why the BJP brought out its manifesto on Narak Chaturdashi, the start of the Diwali festival.

The Congress doesn’t know mythology and history and Narak Chaturdashi was the day when Lord Krishna “freed sisters from the clutches of (demon) Narakasur,” he said.

The manifesto will be made a road map for Madhya Pradesh’s development, Chouhan said, adding that the BJP government has tried to fulfil the people’s aspirations by implementing all its promises until now.

