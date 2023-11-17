 Madhya Pradesh: Will Jyotiraditya Scindia be able to prove his supremacy in traditional bastion : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Madhya Pradesh: Will Jyotiraditya Scindia be able to prove his supremacy in traditional bastion

Madhya Pradesh: Will Jyotiraditya Scindia be able to prove his supremacy in traditional bastion

The Gwalior-Chambal region played a major role in the return of Congress to power in the 2018 elections

Madhya Pradesh: Will Jyotiraditya Scindia be able to prove his supremacy in traditional bastion

Jyotiraditya Scindia. File photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, November 17

Quite naturally, the ongoing elections are also a test of popularity of incumbent chief ministers as well as their challengers in the five states. Political stakes are high for all of them, and for some the 2023 Assembly elections may well be their last hurrah in electoral politics.

However, apart from them, there is one more individual for whom these elections are equally, if not more, crucial. They may not exactly be a political make or break for him, but these elections are certainly a test of his prestige, ‘varchasva’ (supremacy) and hold over what has been his family bastion for ages.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

The BJP may not have fielded him in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections like some of his colleagues in the Union cabinet but for Jyotiraditya Scindia the results from the Gwalior-Chambal ‘sambhag’ will play an important role in deciding his political stature and future in the saffron party, say observers. 

Besides, they may also help settle conflict in the minds of some of his erstwhile colleagues in Congress on whether jumping the ship would be a good idea for them now, for example senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan who is in the same boat as he was before joining the BJP.                    

Importance of Gwalior-Chambal ‘sambhag’

Interestingly, in the crucial Gwalior-Chambal region, it is a battle of prestige for not just Scindia but also for the Congress.

It has been a difficult election for contestants, according to ground reports. 

While those from the BJP encountered anger against the party, those from the Congress faced lack of trust in them. “People were not sure that if they vote for the Congress the candidate will not switch sides after the results are declared like it happened last time. As a result, voters mostly remained silent,” explain observers.

The Gwalior-Chambal region played a major role in the return of the Congress to power in the state in the 2018 Assembly elections.

The region sends 34 legislators to the State’s 230-member Assembly. 

In 2018, the Congress won as many as 26 seats and the BJP seven, down from 20 in 2013.

Scindia—a CM aspirant

Congress leaders believe this is one region that may yield good results for the party like last time because of what happened later. 

In 2018, Scindia was one of the aspirants for the top post. However, the central Congress leadership, primarily the Gandhis, opted for Kamal Nath.   

In March 2020, Scindia, along with his 22 loyalist Congress MLAs (at least 17 of whom hailed from the Gwalior-Chambal region) walked out, resulting in the fall of the Kamal Nath government.

Madhya Pradesh observers believe that chief ministership was a part of the understanding that led to the 2020 political coup engineered by Scindia against Kamal Nath. They now say that if he manages to prove his hold in his region, he may again become a part of the race even if he has not contested the elections.

His campaigning has been aggressive, targeting the policies of Rahul Gandhi, lately also of Priyanka Gandhi, they add.

Congress versus Scindia

Campaigning in the region, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi attacked Scindia, dubbing him a “betrayer” and a “backstabber”, claiming that he was only following the “family tradition”.  

“I have worked with him in Uttar Pradesh in the past, where our party workers often used to tell me that he always liked to be addressed as Maharaj (king).

“He had carried on the tradition of his family well, many have betrayed, but he betrayed the people of Gwalior-Chambal by stabbing you all in the back by pulling down the government elected by you,” she was quoted as saying in one of the rallies in Gwalior-Chambal region.

Scindia’s grandmother Vijayaraje Scindia had brought down the Congress government in the state by engineering defections. Scindia, too, hit back calling Priyanka a “part-time leader” who should “look in the mirror”. 

 

#Congress #Jyotiraditya Scindia #Madhya Pradesh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Netizens issue warnings to Amitabh Bachchan ahead of Team India's ICC World Cup final

2
Punjab

Governor Purohit prorogues Budget Session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, gives assent to FRBM Bill

3
J & K

PM Modi's life-size cutout draws visitors to Srinagar's Lal Chowk

4
Sports ICC World Cup

Australia beat South Africa by 3 wickets, set up World Cup final showdown with India

5
India

India calls on Canada to respect Vienna convention on diplomatic relations

6
Bathinda

Amid Canada row, Punjab students explore Oz, UK for studies

7
Trending

Pakistan's Wasim Akram says 'embarrassed, I can't even…' on Sikander Bakht's comments over Rohit Sharma's toss technique

8
Punjab

9 Punjab DCs slapped notices over farm fires

9
Business

What happens to Sahara matter after Subrata Roy’s death? Sebi chief explains

10
India

Air India pilot dies after showing signs of discomfort during training session

Don't Miss

View All
80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Top News

New challenges arising from Israel-Hamas conflict, PM warns Global South

New challenges arising from Israel-Hamas conflict, PM warns Global South

Modi was inaugurating the virtual Second Global South Summit

Anti-terror operation in J-K’s Kulgam enters second day

5 Lashkar terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Kulgam

The bodies of the slain terrorists are located through drone...

Polling begins for 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly election LIVE Updates: Polling on for 230 seats of MP

Voting is under way in 64,626 polling stations set up in the...

Madhya Pradesh: Will Jyotiraditya Scindia be able to prove his supremacy in traditional bastion

Madhya Pradesh: Will Jyotiraditya Scindia be able to prove his supremacy in traditional bastion

The Gwalior-Chambal region played a major role in the return...

Art historian BN Goswamy passes away at 92

Art historian BN Goswamy passes away at 92

Recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, 90-yea...


Cities

View All

ASI found shot dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

ASI found dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Woman, daughter-in-law shot at over ancestral land dispute

6 more farmers booked for burning crop residue in Amritsar district

Amritsar district admn forms panel to look into High Court orders on compensation in dog bite cases

Exercise can help prevent diabetes, say health experts

Amid Canada row, students explore Oz, UK for studies

Amid Canada row, Punjab students explore Oz, UK for studies

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Art historian BN Goswamy passes away at 92

Art historian BN Goswamy passes away at 92

BN Goswamy ruled the hearts of art lovers

No takers for 88 leasehold commercial units of Chandigarh Housing Board

Shorter route to Mohali airport: Banwarilal Purohit approves acquisition of land through negotiation

Pleas in High Court, Chandigarh Administration reconsiders EV policy

Delhi Police trace stolen dog that had Rs 1L reward for 'safe recovery'

Delhi Police trace stolen dog that had Rs 1 lakh reward for 'safe recovery'

Delhi air quality close to 'severe plus' category, odd-even scheme on anvil

AQI rises to 419, Delhi forms 6-member task force to rigorously enforce GRAP

Owner of Delhi medical facility arrested for post-surgery deaths

Two academic blocks at DTU inaugurated

10 masked men attack elderly couple in house

Jalandhar: 10 masked men attack elderly couple in house

Kapurthala farmer alleges illegal mining on his land by Gujarat-based company

Jalandhar court acquits drug lord, wife, son in assault case

Projects worth Rs 867 cr to be launched in Mann-Kejriwal rally in Hoshiarpur: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

50 families join AAP in Phagwara

Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

110 fresh cases of stubble burning, count 1,634

Mishandling alleged at Mini-Secretariat multi-level parking lot

Jagraon overshadows Khanna in paddy arrival, procurement

A first: Punjab maps stray animal hotspots, 95 of 109 in Malwa

DC, SSP visit hotspots of stubble burning in Nabha

DC, SSP visit hotspots of stubble burning in Nabha

National Lok Adalat on Dec 9

90 units of blood collected at camp

PPS students take part in international conference

Mata Gujri College win bronze in chess competition