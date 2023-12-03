‘Magic’ has ended in Rajasthan: Gajendra Shekhawat takes dig at CM Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, December 3
With the initial poll trends giving an edge to the BJP in Rajasthan, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday took a jibe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying people have come out of the spell of the “magician”.
“The ‘magic’ has ended and Rajasthan has come out of the spell of the magician. People have voted for the honour of women and for the welfare of the poor,” he said.
Gehlot was born into a family of magicians and assisted his father during his tours.
“People have failed the guarantees of Congress. They have voted to throw corrupt Congress out,” Shekhawat told reporters here.
He asserted that the BJP will be forming the government in the state with a huge mandate.
As per the Election Commission of India website, BJP is leading in 99 out of 199 seats while the Congress is leading in 77 seats.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP set to form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress wins Telangana
Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, BJP is r...
Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE: BJP takes huge lead, Congress a distant second
BJP leading in 155 of 230 seats, Congress in 68
Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: BJP crosses half-way mark in a big setback to Congress
Counting of votes under way for 199 seats
Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: BJP takes comfortable lead over Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress
Counting of votes in elections to 90-member Assembly began a...
Telangana Assembly poll results: Congress stays ahead, ruling BRS trails
Counting of votes in elections to 119-member Assembly starte...