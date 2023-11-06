Mahadev app among 22 betting platforms blocked

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 5

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued orders blocking 22 illegal betting apps and websites, including Mahadev Book and Reddyannaprestopro.

The action comes after an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against illegal betting app syndicate, and subsequent raids on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh, revealing the app’s unlawful operations.

The owners of Mahadev Book are currently in custody, having been arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “The Chhattisgarh Government had all the power to recommend shutting down of website/app under Section 69A, IT Act. They did not do so although they had been investigating it for the past 18 months. In fact, the first and only request was received from the Enforcement Directorate. Nothing prevented the Chhattisgarh Government from making similar requests.”

