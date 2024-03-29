Maharashtra ATS chief is NIA head

New Delhi, March 28
Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Sadanand Vasant Date, who was awarded the President’s Medal for Gallantry for saving lives and countering terrorists during the Mumbai attacks of 26/11, has been appointed the new NIA chief.
A 1990-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre, Date will succeed Dinkar Gupta, who is retiring on March 31. Date will remain on the post till December 31, 2026, or until further orders, the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) said.
Date was one of the officers who had taken on terrorists during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and led the rescue of hostages at the Cama and Albless Hospital.
The ACC has also cleared the name of IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre (1991 batch) Piyush Anand as the new Director General of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF).
Anand is currently Special DG in CISF. He has been appointed for a period of two years from the date of joining. Anand will succeed Atul Karwal, who is retiring on March 31.
The ACC also appointed Rajeev Kumar Sharma, a 1990-batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre, as the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research & Development.
Sharma will have a tenure up to his superannuation on June 30, 2026, the order said. He will succeed Balaji Srivastava, who is due to superannuate on March 31.
