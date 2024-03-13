Maharashtra: BJP's list of 20 candidates includes Gadkari, Piyush Goyal; 8 new faces

Mumbai, March 13
Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, and former state minister Pankaja Munde figured in the BJP's list of candidates for 20 out of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra on Wednesday.
While Gadkari was renominated from Nagpur seat, commerce minister Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North) and Pankaja Munde (Beed) were among eight fresh faces in the list. Pankaja replaced her younger sister and sitting MP Pritam Munde.
Gadkari's name had not appeared in the BJP's first list, prompting Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to give him an open offer to contest as the opposition's candidate.
Another new face in the second list was state forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar (Chandrapur). Besides, all Union ministers from Maharashtra were given ticket again.
The party replaced Jalgaon Lok Sabha member Unmesh Patil by fielding local leader Smita Wagh. Anup Dhotre replaced his father and sitting Akola MP Sanjay Dhotre in the list.
From Pune, the party fielded former mayor Murlidhar Mohol. The seat is vacant since the death of incumbent BJP MP Girish Bapat.
MLA Mihir Kotecha was fielded from Mumbai North-East, replacing current MP Manoj Kotak.
