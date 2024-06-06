Maharashtra debacle: Fadnavis offers to step down

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 5

A day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) consisting of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) swept 30 out of the 48 seats in Maharashtra in the recently concluded General Election, state Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took responsibility for the Mahayuti’s (consisting of BJP-Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena-Ajit Pawar NCP) poor performance and requested the high command to relieve him from the post, allowing him to work for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

“I take the responsibility for such results in Maharashtra. I was leading the party. I am requesting the BJP high command to relieve me from the responsibility of the government so that I can work hard for the party in upcoming elections,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by agencies.

