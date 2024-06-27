 Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray chance elevator encounter 'lifts' political temperature in Maharashtra : The Tribune India

  • India
Thackeray says nothing else is to be inferred from the lift encounter as it was an 'unexpected meeting'

Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray near a lift in Vidhan Bhawan on Thursday. Video grab



PTI

Mumbai, June 27

An accidental encounter between Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray in a lift in Vidhan Bhawan on Thursday caused ripples in state political circles, but both sides quickly sought to downplay the meeting.

On the first day of the state legislature monsoon session, BJP leader Fadnavis and former CM Thackeray -- political friends-turned-foes -- found themselves waiting for the lift together in the Vidhan Bhawan premises.

A viral video shows the two leaders exchanging some words. Asked about the conversation later, Thackeray, an MLC, said, “People must have thought of the song, 'na na karte pyar tumhi se kar baithe' (I fell in love with you despite denials). But no such thing will happen”.

Lifts don't have ears so it is a good suggestion to have more such meetings in lifts, the former CM added on a lighter note, while speaking to reporters.

Thackeray, a former BJP ally and a bitter critic of the national party, said nothing else was to be inferred from the lift encounter as it was an “unexpected meeting”.

BJP legislator Pravin Darekar, who was also in the lift, said, “When the lift doors opened, Fadnavis walked towards the side of the ruling party offices and Uddhav ji walked to the opposition party offices. This means he (Uddhav) has no intention of joining the ruling benches.”

Darekar said Maharashtra has a rich political legacy of opposing leaders maintaining respectful and cordial relations.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said the meeting between Thackeray and Fadnavis showed there can be political differences but no animosity.

Talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Shirsat, an MLA, said fights can be political but personal ties should not break.

“You can understand the meaning of this (meeting) that we don't have personal fights. Uddhav saheb must have realised that he is being misguided by the ones like Sanjay Raut (Sena UBT MP). There should be differences but no animosity. This is an example of that,” emphasised Shirsat.

The ruling party MLA said Maharashtra's long political tradition has been to maintain cordial relations despite differences.

Shirsat claimed Thackeray was unlikely be the CM's face of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Senior BJP minister Chandrakant Patil also met Thackeray in the office of the Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve.

Patil presented Thackeray a bouquet and a milk chocolate. “You will give another chocolate to the people tomorrow,” Thackeray quipped, in an apparent reference to sops being part of the state budget to be tabled on Friday.

This is the last legislature session before the state assembly polls due in four months. There are reports that the ruling Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP is planning to present a ‘please all' budget' ahead of the polls.

There is speculation that after the drubbing of the Mahayuti alliance in the recent Lok Sabha polls, deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, is set to table a populist budget.

Of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the ruling alliance won 17, while the opposition MVA combine of the Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT) bagged 30.

#Maharashtra #Mumbai #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray


