Maharashtra grants Kunbi certificates to Marathas

PTI

Mumbai, October 31

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday accepted the first report of a committee appointed to decide the procedure for granting Kunbi caste certificates to the Marathas in the Marathwada region. The process of the issuance of Kunbi certificates has begun, an official statement said.

Kunbi, a community associated with agriculture, is grouped under the OBC category and enjoys reservation benefits in education and government jobs.

These decisions by the government came amid activist Manoj Jarange’s indefinite fast for quota for the Maratha community, which entered the seventh day on Tuesday, and incidents of violence mainly in the Marathwada region.

