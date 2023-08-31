Maharashtra: Jewellery, valuables worth Rs 7.38 lakh stolen from house in Thane

Thane, August 31
Unidentified persons allegedly broke into a flat in Dombivli township of Maharashtra's Thane district and stole jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 7.38 lakh, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when a 27-year-old man, his wife and parents, residing in a flat on the third floor of a building in Desle Pada area, went to a relative's house for the Raksha Bandhan celebration, an official from Manpada police station in Dombivli said.
When the family returned home, the man found his door lock broken and jewellery and other items missing from a cupboard, he said.
The stolen goods were worth Rs 7.38 lakh, the official said.
The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house breaking in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft), he said, adding a probe is on into the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats
Government to withdraw the notification in a day or two
Government ready for elections in J-K anytime now, Centre tells Supreme Court
Day 13 of hearing on Article 370
2 detained from Punjab in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls
Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa says the two men were detain...
6 associates of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda arrested
The arrests are made by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and the...
Case against producer, actor of 'Yaariyan-2' movie for hurting religious sentiments
The FIR is registered in Jalandhar district on the complaint...