Law catches up with Maharashtra man 58 years after he stole buffalo

Bidar, September 13
In a rare case, Karnataka Police have arrested an accused in the theft case of a buffalo after 58 years.
The case was reported in 1965, police said on Wednesday.
The accused was identified as Ganapathy Vittal Vagore. He was 20 when the case was registered. Another accused in the case, Kishan Chandar, passed away on April 11, 2006 and the case against him was closed.
Muralidharrao Manikrao Kulkarni, a resident of Mehkar, had lodged a complaint with police on April 25, 1965 about the theft of two buffaloes and a calf.
The police had arrested Kishan Chandar and Ganapathy Vittal Vagore, both residents of Udagir in Maharashtra, in 1965. However, after obtaining the bail, the accused disappeared and did not attend the court proceedings.
Though the summons and warrants were issued, they remained absconding. The police, not able to find the accused, had filed a long pending report (LPR).
However, Bidar SP SL Channabasavanna had formed a special team to crack all LPR cases and the team managed to track the accused.
