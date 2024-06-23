 Maharashtra: Two teachers detained by ATS over NEET, allowed to go after questioning : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Maharashtra: Two teachers detained by ATS over NEET, allowed to go after questioning

Maharashtra: Two teachers detained by ATS over NEET, allowed to go after questioning

Agency’s Nanded unit detained the two on Saturday night

Maharashtra: Two teachers detained by ATS over NEET, allowed to go after questioning

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Mumbai, June 23

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained two teachers who run a private coaching centre in Latur district in connection with the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, an official said on Sunday.

The agency’s Nanded unit detained the two on Saturday night and let them go after hours of questioning, he said. The official said that one of the teachers works in a government school in Latur district.

ATS will call the teachers again if needed, he said.

The agency’s action came shortly after the Centre announced that the probe into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam would be handed over to the CBI, giving in to demands of students protesting across the country for an investigation into the matter.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Maharashtra #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

2
Punjab PUNJABI TADKA

Bhagwant Mann & Raghav Chadha: What’s up with AAP

3
Punjab The Tribune interview

Bureaucracy did AAP in: Malvinder Singh Kang on poll loss

4
Haryana

Amit Shah launches special programme to fast-track immigration services

5
Chandigarh

Demolition notice to furniture market in Sector 53, Chandigarh

6
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

7
Punjab

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

8
Business 53rd GST Council MEET

GST rate on all carton boxes reduced to 12% from 18%; move likely to help apple growers of Himachal Pradesh, J-K

9
Punjab

Will lead party to victory in Jalandhar West byelection: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10
Punjab

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

Top News

CBI takes over probe into irregularities in NEET-UG; FIR registered

CBI takes over probe into irregularities in NEET-UG; FIR registered

The medical entrance exam was held across 4,750 centres on M...

Lok Sabha session from Monday, row over appointment of Mahtab as pro-tem speaker set to cast its shadow

Lok Sabha session from Monday, row over appointment of Mahtab as pro-tem speaker set to cast its shadow

The row over appointment of BJP leader and seven-term member...

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested for alleged sexual abuse of party worker

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested for alleged sexual abuse of party worker; case handed over to CID

He was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a p...

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

She apologises for her mistake on social media

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at the farmers’ protest site on Shambhu border

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at the farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

They try to hijack the stage but the farmers drive them back...


Cities

View All

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

Amritsar: 2.5 crore saplings to be planted across Punjab this monsoon

Burning weeds causing damage to trees: Locals

SGPC files police plaint against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

Deen Dayal Upadhyay market in Amritsar cries for urgent repairs, proper maintenance

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Two students scheduled to take NEET-UG retest at Chandigarh centre skip exam

Two students scheduled to take NEET-UG retest at Chandigarh centre skip exam

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

Demolition notice to furniture market in Sector 53, Chandigarh

BJP seeks audit of power infrastructure

BJP objection a drama to befool people: Congress

Haryana govt has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

Haryana govt has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

Delhi airport bomb scare: 13-year-old boy apprehended, sent email 'just for fun'

Atishi invokes Mahatma Gandhi on second day of hunger strike

BJP: Minister’s protest a ‘five-star satyagraha’

Seeking job reinstatement, civil defence volunteers reach stir site

Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

Jalandhar: Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Jalandhar West bypoll: Setback for AAP as Bhagat community leader to join Congress

626th Parkash Purb: Ahead of byelection, CM Mann ‘woos’ Bhagat community with Kabir Dham

Cordon and search operation: 9 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

1 killed, another injured as truck runs over 2 men sleeping on Hambran road footpath

3 held with 345 gm heroin, drug money

Rajya Sabha MP seeks urgent push for food processing industries in Punjab

Speed up recoveries, achieve targets on time: DC instructs revenue officials

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at the farmers’ protest site on Shambhu border

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at the farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala