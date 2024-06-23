Maharashtra: Two teachers detained by ATS over NEET, allowed to go after questioning

PTI

Mumbai, June 23

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained two teachers who run a private coaching centre in Latur district in connection with the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, an official said on Sunday.

The agency’s Nanded unit detained the two on Saturday night and let them go after hours of questioning, he said. The official said that one of the teachers works in a government school in Latur district.

ATS will call the teachers again if needed, he said.

The agency’s action came shortly after the Centre announced that the probe into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam would be handed over to the CBI, giving in to demands of students protesting across the country for an investigation into the matter.

